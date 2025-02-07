Philippines’ Duterte mulls presidential bid amid impeachment fight

Sara Duterte has been impeached for alleged offences including threatening the life of the president, violating the constitution and corruption.

The Philippines Vice President Sara Duterte is weighing a run for the presidency as she prepares to fight impeachment.

In her first public comments since the country’s House of Representatives approved the impeachment this week, the 46-year-old said on Friday that the case is now in the hands of her lawyers, adding that her father, 79-year-old former president and lawyer Rodrigo Duterte, is welcome to join her defence team “if he wants to”.

“The legal team is still preparing the defence and (deciding) what we will do moving forward,” she said, adding she had yet to read the charges against her and urging supporters to “have faith” that she will be victorious.

Duterte said that she has not given any thought to resigning. “We’re not there yet,” the vice president said, adding that the potential to run for president in 2028 remains firmly on the table.

“We are seriously considering that, but it’s difficult to decide without numbers, so we have to know the surveys and numbers, but that’s still for next year,” she said.

Advertisement

The country’s lower house impeached Duterte on Wednesday, charging her with culpable violation of the constitution and corruption and threatening the lives of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the first lady and the lower house speaker.

She has denied any wrongdoing, and on Friday reiterated that she had made no assassination threat.

The Senate must now rule on whether to remove her from office. The support of two-thirds of senators at the trial is required for her to be convicted and removed from her post.

Duterte told journalists she could not say if she would secure enough votes for an acquittal.

“The only thing I can say at this point is God save the Philippines.”