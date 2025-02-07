Israeli army demolishes homes in Jenin, continues raids across West Bank

Israeli forces demolish houses in Jenin refugee camp, local sources report, as assault continues for third week.

The Israeli army has demolished several Palestinian homes in the Jenin refugee camp as it continues the deadly raids across the occupied West Bank that it launched on January 21.

Explosions echoed throughout the camp overnight as Israeli forces demolished the civilian homes, Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency, reported on Friday.

Witnesses said Israeli forces reinforced their presence around the camp and conducted intensive drone surveillance.

The army also continues to besiege Jenin Governmental Hospital, having bulldozed the main entrance and the main road leading to it earlier in its raids.

Earlier this week, it carried out the demolition of residential blocks in Jenin for the first time since 2002, as reported by Jenin Governor Kamal Abu al-Rub.

The Israeli military offensive, which launched two days after a ceasefire was agreed in Gaza, has targeted Jenin city, its refugee camp and surrounding towns, killing 25 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Nearly 90 percent of the camp’s population has been forcibly displaced with many seeking refuge in 39 villages and towns across Jenin governorate.

Israeli forces also stormed several areas in the Ramallah governorate and assaulted and detained two Palestinians in the Old City of Hebron as they were distributing bread.

In Beita, south of Nablus, Israeli forces assaulted ambulance crews during a raid, wounding a paramedic, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society. Israeli soldiers fired stun grenades directly at the ambulance, damaging the vehicle as it was responding to an emergency, it said.

Military assault on Tulkarem

For the 12th consecutive day, Israeli forces also continued their wide-scale military assault on Tulkarem city and its refugee camp in the western West Bank, causing extensive damage to infrastructure and civilian property.

Over the past few days, the Israeli army has arrested dozens of Palestinians, forced hundreds of families to flee their homes and killed four Palestinians, including a child and a journalist.

Israeli forces have also turned Palestinian homes in Tulkarem and its camp into military outposts after evicting their residents.

Witnesses told Turkiye’s Anadolu news agency that the Israeli army carried out mass arrests in eastern Tulkarem city.

Wafa reported that the Israeli army continues to besiege Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital. It is also occupying the adjacent al-Adawiya commercial complex, having converted it into a military base and surveillance post.

Tulkarem Governor Abdullah Kamil confirmed in a statement that 85 percent of the camp’s population had been displaced due to the Israeli military assault.

Offensive in Tubas

In the northern West Bank for the sixth consecutive day, the Israeli army continued its offensive in Tammun and the Far’a refugee camp in Tubas governorate.

Israeli forces have been conducting house-to-house searches in Tammun under the cover of air strikes with drone attacks targeting various locations in the town.

While no casualties have been reported, residents are suffering from a severe shortage of supplies and a near-total power outage.

The Israeli army has also made many arrests and conducted interrogations of Palestinians in the area.

In the Far’a camp, sources reported that Israeli forces targeted infrastructure, cutting off electricity and water supplies to most residents.