Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events – day 1,078

Here is the situation on Thursday, February 6:

Three people, including one minor, were killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on the village of Logachyovka in Russia’s Belgorod region, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said. A shell dropped from the drone hit a civilian car carrying the three people who were killed, Gladkov said.

Ukraine said it had captured more than 900 Russian troops over six months of fighting in the western Russian Kursk region.

Ukrainian military said that it launched an attack on an airfield in Russia’s Krasnodar region overnight, resulting in explosions and a fire.

Russian troops carried out nearly 400 attacks on nine settlements in the southeastern Zaporizhia region of Ukraine within 24 hours, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, said. Some 13 reports of damage to residential buildings, vehicles and infrastructure were recorded.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv brought back 150 troops from Russian captivity, some of whom were held captive for more than two years. This effort was part of a mutual swap between both countries, brokered by the United Arab Emirates.

Kyiv’s military said it shot down 57 of 104 drones launched by Russia overnight, while 42 did not reach their targets. The military said Moscow also shot two Iskander-M ballistic missiles at Ukraine.

Russian state news agency TASS reported the country’s Ministry of Defence as saying Moscow’s forces captured the settlements of Baranivka and Novomlynsk in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions of eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine’s military said that Kyiv’s forces struck the Bashneft oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar region, sparking a blaze. According to the military, the oil refinery was involved in supplying gasoline and diesel to Russian forces.

Ukrainian media reported local police saying that one person was killed, and four others were injured, in an explosion near a military conscription office in the country’s western Khmelnytskyi region.

Kyiv’s emergency services said Russian attacks killed two people near the front line in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region and one person near the Black Sea port of Odesa.