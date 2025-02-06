Malaysia says forced resettlement of Palestinians would be ethnic cleansing

Foreign Ministry says it ‘strongly opposes’ displacement of residents from Gaza after Trump floats redevelopment plan.

Malaysia has said it “strongly opposes” the forcible resettlement of Palestinians in Gaza after United States President Donald Trump said Washington would take over the enclave under an extraordinary redevelopment plan.

The forced displacement of Palestinians would constitute ethnic cleansing and a violation of international law and multiple UN resolutions, Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

“Any attempt, whether direct or indirect, to unilaterally and forcefully impose solutions that disregard the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and infringe on their freedom is unacceptable, unjustifiable and will only further deepen one of the longest conflicts in the region,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Malaysia continues to stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine. The only viable path to lasting peace and stability in the Middle East is through the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

Advertisement

The ministry added that the international community should unite in “a credible and permanent solution that is acceptable to the Palestinians,” and reiterated its support for diplomatic efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state.

In remarks to parliament later on Thursday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohamad Hasan said the proposed resettlement of Palestinians in Gaza was “deeply regrettable”.

“The Palestinian people themselves have stated that they will not leave their homeland. Malaysia’s support for Palestine is not temporary. We have long supported their struggle for an independent state,” Mohamad said.

Malaysia, where about two-thirds of the population is Muslim, has no diplomatic relations with Israel and has long been a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has vocally opposed Israel’s war in Gaza, backing South Africa’s genocide case against the country at the International Court of Justice as well as calls for its expulsion from the United Nations.

The Malaysian leader has also rejected Western pressure to sever relations with Hamas, the Palestinian group that governs Gaza.

Trump’s proposal to take over and “own” Gaza has been roundly rejected by Palestinian organisations, including Hamas, the Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organization, and widely criticised by the international community.

On Wednesday, members of Trump’s administration, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, appeared to backtrack on the proposals, saying any resettlement of Palestinians would occur on a temporary basis while Gaza was being rebuilt.