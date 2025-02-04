Five people shot at school in Sweden’s Orebro

Police have said five people have been shot at a school in Sweden.

The Associated Press news agency has reported the attack occurred at an adult education centre in the city of Orebro. The area where the centre, called Campus Risbergska, is located also houses several other schools, including those with children in attendance.

The extent of the injuries was not immediately clear, according to police.

“This is currently seen as attempted murder, arson and aggravated weapons offence,” police said in a statement.

A large emergency response was on site, with police saying students on the campus were being held indoors. They urged the public to stay away from the scene.

Sweden Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer told public broadcaster SVT that the government was in close contact with authorities.

“The news of an attack at Orebro is very serious,” Strommer said.

The centre is located 200km (125 miles) west of Stockholm, on the outskirts of Orebro.

While school attacks have been rare in Sweden, there have been several serious incidents in recent years.

In March 2022, an 18-year-old student fatally stabbed two teachers at a high school in the southern city of Malmo.

Two months earlier, a 16-year-old was arrested after wounding another student and a teacher with a knife at a school in the small town of Kristianstad.

In October 2015, three people were killed in a racially-motivated attack at a school in the western town of Trollhattan by a sword-wielding attacker.