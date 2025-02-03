Grammys 2025: Here is a list of top winners
From Beyonce to Shakira and Chappell Roan, here’s a look at at artists honoured at the 67th annual Grammy Awards.
Some of the biggest names in the music industry were honoured at the 67th annual Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles on Sunday, with Beyonce winning her first-ever Album of the Year Grammy.
Chappell Roan edged out Sabrina Carpenter to claim the Grammy for Best New Artist as the 2025 Grammy Awards celebrate outstanding talent and the biggest hits in music.
Taylor Swift gave the Best Country Album award to Beyonce for her groundbreaking Cowboy Carter. Meanwhile, Doechii, Carpenter, and Shakira each won awards in their respective genres.
Album of the year
“Cowboy Carter,” Beyonce
Song of the year
“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
Record of the year
“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
Best Pop Vocal Album
“Short n’ Sweet,” Sabrina Carpenter
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“Neverender,” Justice and Tame Impala
Best Pop Dance Recording
“Von dutch,” Charli xcx
Best Rap Album
“Alligator Bites Never Heal,” Doechii
Best Rap Song
“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)
Best Rap Performance
“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“3:AM” Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu
Best R&B Performance
“Made For Me (Live on BET),” Muni Long
Best R&B Album
“11:11 (Deluxe),” Chris Brown
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“That’s You,” Lucky Daye
Best R&B Song
“Saturn,” Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solana Rowe, Jared Solomon and Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA)
Best Progressive R&B Album
“Why Lawd?” NxWorries (Anderson. Paak & Knxwledge)
Best Dance Electronic Album
“BRAT,” Charli xcx
Best Rock Performance
“Now and Then,” the Beatles
Best Rock Album
“Hackney Diamonds,” the Rolling Stones
Best Remixed Recording
“Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix),” FNZ and Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)
Best Americana Performance
“American Dreaming,” Sierra Ferrell
Best American Roots Song
“American Dreaming,’’ Sierra Ferrell and Melody Walker, songwriters
Best Americana Album
“Trail of Flowers,’’ Sierra Ferrell
Best Bluegrass Album
“Live Vol 1.,” Billy Strings
Best Folk Album
“Woodland,” Gillian Welch and David Rawlings
Best Regional Roots Music Album
“Kuini,” Kalani Pe’a
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“One Hallelujah,” Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell and Israel Houghton, featuring Jonathan McReynolds and Jekalyn Carr, G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard Jr, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Naomi Raine, songwriters.
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“That’s My King,” CeCe Winans, Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Lloyd Nicks and Jess Russ, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
“More Than This,’’ CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Artist
“Heart of a Human,’’ DOE
Best Roots Gospel Album
“Church,’’ Cory Henry
Best Country Album
“Cowboy Carter,” Beyonce
Best Country Solo Performance
“It Takes A Woman,” Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“II MOST WANTED,’’ Beyonce, featuring Miley Cyrus
Best Country Song
“The Architect,’’ Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves and Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
Best Music Video
“American Symphony”
Best American Roots Performance
“Lighthouse,” Sierra Ferrell
Best Traditional Blues Album
“Swingin’ Live at The Church in Tulsa,” The Taj Mahal Sextet
Best Contemporary Blues Album
“Mileage,” Ruthie Foster
Best Musica Urbana Album
“Las Letras Ya No Importan,” Residente
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
“¿Quien Trae las Cornetas?,” Rawayana
Best Musica Mexicana Album (including Tejano)
“Boca Chueca, Vol. 1,” Carin Leon
Best Tropical Latin Album
“Alma, Corazon y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional),” Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
Best Reggae Album
“Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe),” Various Artists
Best Global Music Performance
“Bemba Colora,” Sheila E. featuring Gloria Estefan and Mimy Succar
Best African Music Performance
“Love Me JeJe,” Tems
Best Jazz Vocal Album
“A Joyful Holiday,” Samara Joy
Songwriter Of The Year, non-classical
Amy Allen
Producer of the year, non-classical
Daniel Nigro
Producer of the year, classical
Elaine Martone
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
“Dune: Part II,” Hans Zimmer
Best Comedy Album
“Dreamer,” Dave Chappelle
Best New Artist:
Chappell Roan
Best Latino Pop Album
“Las Mujeres ya no lloran,” Shakira
Record of the Year
“Not Like Us,” by Kendrick Lamar
The official list of winners can be found on the Grammy’s website.