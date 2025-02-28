World reacts after Donald Trump, JD Vance berate Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

Trump wrote on social media that Volodymyr Zelenskyy was not ‘ready for peace if America is involved’.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC ended abruptly after the two leaders clashed in a heated exchange over Russia’s war on Ukraine.

At the Oval Office on Friday, Trump and his vice president, JD Vance, berated Zelenskyy for being “disrespectful” and not thanking the US enough for its support.

“You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people,” Trump shouted. “You’re gambling with World War III, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country – this country.”

Zelenskyy, who was meeting with Trump to convince him not to side with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discuss possible US security guarantees for Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire, told Trump that there would be “no compromises with a killer on our territory”.

As the Ukrainian leader left the White House shortly after the verbal match, Trump took to the Truth Social social media app, which he owns, to write that Zelenskyy was not “ready for peace if America is involved”.

“He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for peace,” he added.

Zelenskyy posted on X after the meeting to thank the US for its support.

“Thank you POTUS, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that,” he wrote.

Here is how some world leaders reacted to the heated dispute:

Deputy head of Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev

Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote on Telegram that Trump had given Ukraine a “strong slap on the wrist”.

“For the first time, Trump told the cocaine clown the truth to his face: the Kyiv regime is playing with the third world war. And the ungrateful pig received a strong slap on the wrist from the owners of the pigsty. This is useful. But it’s not enough – we must stop military aid to the Nazi machine,” Medvedev said.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas

Kallas said it was clear that “the free world needs a new leader”.

“Ukraine is Europe! We stand by Ukraine,” Kallas said in a social media post.

“We will step up our support to Ukraine so that they can continue to fight back [against] the aggressor,” she added. “Today, it became clear that the free world needs a new leader. It’s up to us, Europeans, to take this challenge.”

French President Emmanuel Macron

Macron told reporters in Portugal that Russia is the “aggressor” in the Ukraine war and Ukrainians are the “aggressed people”.

“I think we were all right to help Ukraine and sanction Russia three years ago, and to continue to do so. We, that is the United States of America, the Europeans, the Canadians, the Japanese and many others,” Macron said.

“And we must thank all those who have helped and respect those who have been fighting since the beginning. Because they are fighting for their dignity, their independence, their children and the security of Europe. These are simple things, but they’re good to remember at times like these, that’s all,” he added.

Norway Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere

Stoere condemned the events in the White House as “serious and disheartening.”

“Ukraine still needs the US’s support, and Ukraine’s security and future are also important to the US and to Europe.

“President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has strong support in Ukraine, broad support in Europe, and he has led his people through a very demanding and brutal time, under attack from Russia. That Trump accuses Zelenskyy of gambling with World War III is deeply unreasonable and a statement I distance myself from,” he said in a statement to Norwegian TV2.

Estonia

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna wrote on X that the only obstacle to peace was Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “decision to continue his war of aggression”.

“If Russia stops fighting, there will be no war. If Ukraine stops fighting, there will be no Ukraine. Estonia’s support to Ukraine remains unwavering. Time for Europe to step up,” Tsahkna wrote.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk

“Dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone,” Tusk posted on X.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

“Ukraine, Spain stands with you,” Sanchez, wrote on X.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini

“Aim for PEACE, stop this war! Come on @realDonaldTrump”, Salvini wrote on X.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson

“Sweden stands with Ukraine. You are not only fighting for your freedom but also for all of Europe’s. Slava Ukraini!” he wrote on X.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Von der Leyen posted a message of solidarity with Zelenskyy, writing on X: “Your dignity honors the bravery of the Ukrainian people. Be strong, be brave, be fearless.”