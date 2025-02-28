Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events – day 1,100

Germany’s outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to London to participate in a meeting of EU leaders to discuss their response to Donald Trump’s push for peace in Ukraine. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is hosting several European leaders to discuss defence spending and security.

The Russian Foreign Ministry praised the latest round of talks with the US in Istanbul, calling them “substantive and businesslike.” The ministry said the delegations discussed issues related to what it said was the illegal confiscation of Russia’s diplomatic property in the US, and had asked the Americans to consider restoring direct air links.