Ramadan Mubarak 2025: Hear greetings in different languages

Here is how to wish someone during the holy month of Ramadan in different languages around the world.

Following the sighting of the crescent by the moon-sighting committee on Friday, Saudi Arabia has announced that the first day of fasting will be Saturday, March 1.

Other countries follow their own moon sightings, and the crescent moon was not sighted in Indonesia, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and several other countries across Asia making the first day of Ramadan March 2.

BREAKING NEWS | The crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia.

Therefore, Ramadhān 1446 will begin tonight. May Allāh ﷻ accept our siyām, qiyām & acts of worship, and may He grant us the ability to utilise the precious moments of this Blessed month to engage in that which… pic.twitter.com/F5HcJou7es — 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) February 28, 2025

About 1.9 billion Muslims — almost one-fourth of the world population — observe Ramadan. Indonesia has the largest Muslim population, approximately 240 million, followed by Pakistan (225 million), India (211 million), Bangladesh (155 million), and Nigeria (111 million).

Advertisement

As the holy month begins, many Muslims are preparing for a period of fasting, reflection, and community. Those observing the fast start their day with a predawn meal, suhoor, and break their fast at sunset with iftar.

Why is Ramadan holy?

Muslims believe that Ramadan is the month when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad more than 1,400 years ago.

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, along with the Muslim declaration of faith, daily prayers, charity, and performing the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca if physically and financially capable.

Ramadan sayings in different languages

The month begins with the sighting of the new moon, often accompanied by an outpouring of greetings to mark the occasion. Many Muslim-majority countries have their own traditional greetings in their native languages.

Among the most common sayings are “Ramadan Mubarak” and “Ramadan Kareem”. These are Arabic sayings that translate to “blessed Ramadan” and “generous Ramadan”, respectively.

Greetings are not limited to the spoken language. They also extend to sign language and Braille. Some countries have their version of sign language, but placing one hand horizontally across the mouth is common among most to represent fasting.

Below is a collection of Ramadan greeting cards that you can download and share.

Listen to Ramadan greetings in different languages