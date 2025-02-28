News|Religion

Ramadan Mubarak 2025: Hear greetings in different languages

Here is how to wish someone during the holy month of Ramadan in different languages around the world.

Interactive_horizontal cover-1740488573-Ramadan 2025
(Al Jazeera)
By AJLabs
Published On 28 Feb 2025

Following the sighting of the crescent by the moon-sighting committee on Friday, Saudi Arabia has announced that the first day of fasting will be Saturday, March 1.

Other countries follow their own moon sightings, and the crescent moon was not sighted in Indonesia, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and several other countries across Asia making the first day of Ramadan March 2.

About 1.9 billion Muslims — almost one-fourth of the world population — observe Ramadan. Indonesia has the largest Muslim population, approximately 240 million, followed by Pakistan (225 million), India (211 million), Bangladesh (155 million), and Nigeria (111 million).

As the holy month begins, many Muslims are preparing for a period of fasting, reflection, and community. Those observing the fast start their day with a predawn meal, suhoor, and break their fast at sunset with iftar.

Why is Ramadan holy?

Muslims believe that Ramadan is the month when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad more than 1,400 years ago.

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, along with the Muslim declaration of faith, daily prayers, charity, and performing the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca if physically and financially capable.

Interactive_Ramadan_day_breakdown_2025

Ramadan sayings in different languages

The month begins with the sighting of the new moon, often accompanied by an outpouring of greetings to mark the occasion. Many Muslim-majority countries have their own traditional greetings in their native languages.

Among the most common sayings are “Ramadan Mubarak” and “Ramadan Kareem”. These are Arabic sayings that translate to “blessed Ramadan” and “generous Ramadan”, respectively.

Greetings are not limited to the spoken language. They also extend to sign language and Braille. Some countries have their version of sign language, but placing one hand horizontally across the mouth is common among most to represent fasting.

Below is a collection of Ramadan greeting cards that you can download and share.

Listen to Ramadan greetings in different languages

Interactive_Arabic-1740488516

Interactive_Assamese-1740488521

Interactive_Bengali-1740488533

Interactive_Bosnian-1740488538

Interactive_Bahasa-1740488526

Interactive_Dhivehi-1740488550

Interactive_English-1740488555

Interactive_French-1740488561

Interactive_Hindi-1740488568

Interactive_italian-1740488579

Interactive_Malay-1740488585

Interactive_Mandarin-1740488591

Interactive_Nepali-1740488597

Interactive_Pashto-1740488604

Interactive_Persian-1740488610

Interactive_Somali-1740488622

Interactive_Spanish-1740488629

Interactive_Turkish-1740488636

Interactive_Uzbek-1740488648

Interactive_Urdu-1740488641

Interactive_Sign Language-1740488616

Interactive_Braille-1740488544

Source: Al Jazeera

