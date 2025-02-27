Huy Duc worked for influential state-run newspapers before authoring a popular blog critical of country’s leaders.

A leading independent journalist and book author from Vietnam has been sentenced to 30 months in jail over Facebook posts critical of the government.

Following a trial that lasted only for a few hours, a court in the capital Hanoi convicted 63-year-old Huy Duc of “abusing democratic freedoms to infringe upon the interests of the state” through posting 13 articles on Facebook.

“These articles have a large number of interactions, comments and shares, causing negative impacts on social order and safety,” the indictment quoted by Vietnam News Agency read.

Huy Duc worked for influential state-run newspapers before authoring one of Vietnam’s most popular blogs and Facebook accounts, where he criticised the country’s communist leaders on issues such as corruption, media control and relations with China.

Huy Duc, whose real name is Truong Huy San, is a former senior army lieutenant.

He was fired from a state news outlet in 2009 for criticising past actions by Vietnam’s former communist ally, the Soviet Union.

In 2012, Huy Duc spent a year at Harvard University on a Nieman Fellowship.

During his time abroad, his account of life in Vietnam after the end of the war with the United States, The Winning Side, was published.

His conviction comes just a few months after blogger Duong Van Thai was jailed for 12 years on charges of publishing antistate information.

He had almost 120,000 followers on YouTube where he regularly recorded livestreams critical of the government.

In January, a prominent former lawyer was also jailed for three years over Facebook posts.

Shortly before his arrest in June, Huy Duc took aim online at Vietnam’s new powerful leader To Lam, as well as his predecessor Nguyen Phu Trong. It is unclear if the charges were related to these particular posts.

Vietnam, a one-party state, has no free media and clamps down hard on any dissent. It is one of the world’s top jailers of journalists, according to the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) press freedom campaign group.

RSF said previously that his articles were “an invaluable source of information enabling the Vietnamese public to access censored information by the Hanoi regime”.

Rights campaigners say the government has in recent years intensified its crackdown on civil society.

In December, Vietnam enacted new online rules requiring Facebook and TikTok to verify user identities and hand over data to authorities.

Under “Decree 147”, all tech giants operating in Vietnam must verify user accounts by phone number or Vietnamese identification numbers and store that information alongside their full name and date of birth.