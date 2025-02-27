News

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and wife found dead at home

The actor best known for his role in The French Connection has died; foul play is not suspected.

Actor Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa.
Actor Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa, pictured in 1986, have been found dead in their home near Santa Fe [File: Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images]
Published On 27 Feb 2025

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead in their New Mexico home, authorities said.

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies found Hackman, 95, Arakawa, 64, and a dog dead when they performed a welfare check at their home just outside Santa Fe at about 1:45 pm (20:45 GMT) on Wednesday.

Recommended Stories

list of 3 itemsend of list

“Foul play is not suspected as a factor in those deaths at this time, however exact cause of death has not been determined. This is an active and ongoing investigation,” the sheriff’s office said.

Hackman, a five-time Oscar nominee, starred in dozens of films and was one of the industry’s most respected performers. He won two Oscars for The French Connection and Unforgiven, 21 years apart.

Gene Hackman holds the Cecil B. DeMille award presented to him by Robin Williams (L) and Michael Caine
Gene Hackman holds the Cecil B. DeMille award presented to him by Robin Williams (L) and Michael Caine for his “outstanding contribution to the entertainment field” during the 60th annual Golden Globe Awards in 2003 [Andy Clark/Reuters]

He earned his first Oscar nomination for his breakout role as the brother of bank robber Clyde Barrow in 1967’s Bonnie and Clyde. He was also nominated for best supporting actor in 1971 for I Never Sang for My Father.

Advertisement

Throughout his decades-long career that spanned more than 80 films, he played a variety of roles, appearing in action movies, thrillers and even had a comedic part in Mel Brook’s iconic comedy Young Frankenstein.

Hackman achieved notoriety in 1978, when he starred in Superman alongside Christopher Reeve, playing his archrival Lex Luthor.

He retired in his 70s, saying the parts he was offered were too grandfatherly. His last substantial role was in the 2004 comedy Welcome to Mooseport.

Hackman was married twice and had three children, Christopher, Elizabeth Jean and Leslie Anne, with his late ex-wife, Faye Maltese, who died in 2017.

He married Arakawa, a classical pianist, in 1991.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Advertisement