Greece’s rail disaster due to chronic safety gaps, inquiry finds

The first inquiry by a national authority also pointed to the possible presence of an ‘unknown fuel’.

Greece’s worst rail disaster in 2023 was due to chronic safety gaps that still need to be addressed to prevent a repeat, investigators have said a day before the tragedy’s second anniversary.

The inquiry by the National Aviation Investigation Agency and Railway Accidents and Transportation Safety (HARSIA), the first by the Greek authorities to conclude, investigated the causes of the crash that killed 57 people as a passenger train and a freight train collided head-on near Larissa.

The incident on February 28, 2023, led to public outrage and prompted widespread demonstrations, as the families of the victims accused authorities of trying to cover up evidence. The crash led to a huge fireball and an explosion of unclear origin.

HARSIA said most of the victims died in the crash, but up to seven were killed by the fire.

The report pointed to the “possible presence” of an “unknown fuel” at the scene.

An earlier inquiry by experts, funded by the victims’ families, had claimed that the freight train was carrying an illegal and unreported load of explosive chemicals, which contributed to the high death toll.

The Italian-owned operator Hellenic Train has denied knowledge of any illegal cargo on the freight train.

Christos Papadimitriou, HARSIA’s head, described the report as an X-ray of the rail system that would help to address deficiencies.

The agency noted that dramatic cuts imposed during the 2009-18 Greek economic crisis had greatly undermined the country’s rail network, both in staff and other resources. It added that the state-run Hellenic Railways Organisation, or OSE, was “stretching the limits of their operational staff beyond what is humanly acceptable in a sustainable way”.

In addition, the operator Hellenic Train “could not demonstrate that they had put in place ongoing training, in particular for safety-related communications and relevant non-technical competencies”.

HARSIA drafted 17 recommendations for the railway regulator, Hellenic Train, OSE, and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transportation.

A judicial investigation is expected to conclude this year.

The anniversary on Friday will be marked by sweeping strikes and hundreds of protests in Greece and abroad.