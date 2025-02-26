When is Ramadan 2025, and how is the moon sighted?

For most countries, the first day of fasting is likely to be March 2, depending on the sighting of the new moon.

The first day of fasting for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Mecca will be Saturday, March 1, or Sunday, March 2, depending on the sighting of the new moon. Other countries, especially in the Western Hemisphere, could see the Ramadan moon before Mecca this time.

Ramadan is determined by the Islamic lunar calendar, which begins with the sighting of the crescent moon. Saudi Arabia and other Muslim-majority countries rely on the testimonies of moon sighters to determine the start of the month.

How is the Ramadan moon sighted?

For the moon to be visible, the crescent must set after the sun. This allows the sky to be dark enough to spot the small sliver of the new moon.

After the sun sets on the night of February 28, the 29th day of Shaaban month in the Hijri calendar, moon sighters face west with a clear view of the horizon for a first glimpse of the crescent moon.

If the moon is sighted, the month of Ramadan begins, with the first fasting day being March 1. Otherwise, Shaaban will complete 30 days, and the first fasting day will be March 2.

In Saudi Arabia, testimonies of people who have spotted the moon are recorded, and the Supreme Court makes a decision on when Ramadan should begin.

When does Ramadan begin in different countries?

According to Crescent Moon Watch (PDF), a moon tracker run by the United Kingdom’s Nautical Almanac Office, Ramadan’s new moon will begin on February 28 at 3:45am Mecca time (00:45 GMT).

On February 28, the new moon should be visible only in the Pacific, North America and parts of South America.

It is unlikely that most of the world, including the Middle East, Europe, and South Asia, will be able to see the new crescent even with an optical aid.

The new moon will most likely be seen without optical aid if the skies are clear across most of the world on March 1.

For most countries in the Global South, the first day of fasting will most likely be March 2.

Lunar months last between 29 and 30 days, depending on the sighting of the new moon on the 29th night of each month. If the new moon is not visible, the month lasts 30 days.

Why is Ramadan holy?

Muslims believe that Ramadan is the month when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad more than 1,400 years ago.

Throughout the month, observing Muslims fast from just before the sunrise prayer, Fajr, to the sunset prayer, Maghrib.

The fast entails abstinence from eating, drinking, smoking, and sexual relations to achieve greater “taqwa”, or consciousness of God.

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, along with the Muslim declaration of faith, daily prayers, charity, and performing the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca if physically and financially capable.

In many Muslim-majority countries, working hours are reduced, and most restaurants are closed during the fasting hours.

How do you wish someone for Ramadan?

Various Muslim-majority nations have a personalised greeting in their native languages. “Ramadan Mubarak” and “Ramadan Kareem” are common greetings exchanged over the month, wishing the recipient a blessed and generous month, respectively.