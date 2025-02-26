Rwanda slams UK sanctions over DR Congo violence

Kigali condemns London’s sanctions over the M23 advance in DR Congo as ‘punitive measures’.

Rwanda has said international sanctions will reduce the likelihood of peace with M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), after the United Kingdom said it would pause some bilateral aid and impose other diplomatic sanctions on Kigali.

“The punitive measures announced today by the UK government in response to the conflict in eastern DRC – where the UK has now clearly chosen a side – are regrettable,” Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The measures do nothing to help the Democratic Republic of Congo, nor do they contribute to achieving a sustainable political solution to the conflict in eastern DRC.”

The UK said the measures on Kigali would remain in force until there was significant progress in ending hostilities and a withdrawal of all Rwandan soldiers from Congolese territory, estimated by the United Nations to number several thousand.

Rwanda denies providing arms and troops to M23 and says its forces are acting in self-defence against the Congolese army and groups hostile to Kigali.

M23 has seized large swaths of the mineral-rich eastern DRC, including the main cities of Goma and Bukavu, in a conflict that has displaced about half a million people since January.

The diplomatic sanctions undertaken by the UK include ending high-level attendance at events hosted by the government of Rwanda and limiting trade promotion activity.

In a statement, it said it would also coordinate with partners on potential new sanctions, suspend future defence training assistance and review export licences for the Rwandan Defence Force.

Direct bilateral financial aid would be put on hold, excluding support to the poorest and most vulnerable.

“Rwanda may have security concerns but it is unacceptable to resolve these militarily. There can only be a political solution to this conflict,” a UK government spokesperson said.

“We encourage DRC to engage with M23 as part of an inclusive dialogue. We will continue to keep our policy under review.”

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy met last week with Rwandan President Paul Kagame in Kigali and DRC President Felix Tshisekedi in Kinshasa.

A UK government spokesperson said Lammy had “been clear that there would be a strong response from the international community in response to the escalating conflict”.

Similarly, the US Department of the Treasury last week imposed sanctions on a Rwandan government minister and a senior member of an armed group for their alleged role in the conflict.

It said Rwanda’s Minister of State for Regional Integration James Kabarebe was being targeted because he is “central to Rwanda’s support” for the M23 armed group.

The US sanctions also targeted Lawrence Kanyuka Kingston, a senior member and spokesperson for the Congo River Alliance – which includes the M23 – and two companies he controls in the UK and France.