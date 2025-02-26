Hamas says deal reached with Israel to release more than 600 Palestinians

The prisoners will be released in the coming days while Hamas hands over the bodies of four Israeli captives.

Hamas has said it reached a deal to end Israel’s delay in releasing 620 Palestinian prisoners who were supposed to be freed last week, after it upheld its side of the ceasefire deal by freeing six Israeli captives from Gaza.

Hamas confirmed Wednesday that Israel will release more Palestinian women and children from its prisons on Thursday, while the group will simultaneously hand over the bodies of the four Israeli captives.

Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum, reporting from Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, said the exchange was expected to take place on Thursday, with Egypt overseeing the process to ensure that both sides fulfil their commitments.

Hamas accused Israel of “sabotaging” the Gaza truce by delaying the release of the 620 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday. Israel justified the delay by citing concerns over the large public gatherings during which the Israelis were freed, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu describing the process as “humiliating ceremonies”.

The latest agreement would complete both sides’ obligations under the first phase of the ceasefire, during which Hamas is returning 33 captives, including eight bodies, in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Washington’s Middle East envoy said talks for a second phase of a Gaza ceasefire deal remained on track. The first phase is scheduled to end on Saturday.

“We’re making a lot of progress. Israel is sending a team right now as we speak,” Steve Witkoff told an event for the American Jewish Committee.

“It’s either going to be in Doha or in Cairo, where negotiations will begin again with the Egyptians and the Qataris,” he said.

Talks were supposed to begin weeks ago but did not.

Witkoff, who is expected in the region in the coming days, has said he wants the sides to move into negotiations on the second phase, during which all remaining captives held by Hamas are to be released and an end to the war is to be negotiated.

Abu Azzoum said there were growing indications that Israel was looking to obtain an extension of the first phase of the deal rather than engage in negotiations on the second phase.

“Next Saturday, Israel is supposed to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor as part of the first phase,” Al Jazeera’s correspondent said, adding this will be an occasion to put the strength of the deal to the test.

The Philadelphi Corridor, a 14km (8.7-mile) long strip of land that represents the entirety of the border area between Gaza and Egypt, has been a point of contention as Israel attempted to retain control of the area.