Bosnia court sentences Serb leader Dodik to one year in jail

A Bosnian court has sentenced Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik to one year in prison for defying the rulings of the international peace official overseeing peace in the Balkan country.

The court on Wednesday also handed him a six-year ban from the presidential office.

Dodik, president of Bosnia’s autonomous Serb Republic, was indicted in 2023 for signing laws that suspended rulings by the constitutional court and by international peace envoy Christian Schmidt.

