US rejects UN resolution condemning Russia’s war: How your country voted

The US aligned with Russia in opposing a resolution that called for the immediate withdrawal of troops.

The United States on Monday broke away from its European allies by declining to hold Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine during votes on three United Nations resolutions aimed at ending the three-year conflict.

In the UN General Assembly (UNGA), the resolution called for “advancing a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine”; it also called for de-escalation, the early cessation of hostilities and the peaceful resolution of the war.

Separately, the UN Security Council adopted a US-drafted resolution, titled The Path to Peace, which calls for an immediate end to the conflict and advocates for lasting peace. This resolution did not level any accusations against Russia and posed the conflict in neutral terms as a war between Moscow and Kyiv.

Finally, the US abstained from voting on its own competing resolution at the UNGA after several amendments were made to strengthen the language condemning Russia.

Below is a breakdown of how each country voted on the first of the three resolutions — the UNGA resolution that did pass, calling for the cessation of hostilities in New York City on Monday:

For (93):

A: Albania, Andorra, Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Austria

B: Bahamas, Barbados, Belgium, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria

C: Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, Comoros, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic

D: Denmark, Djibouti

E: Egypt, Estonia

F: Fiji, Finland, France

G: Gambia, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Guyana

I: Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Ivory Coast

J: Jamaica, Japan, Jordan

L: Latvia, Liberia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg

M: Malaysia, Maldives, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Myanmar

N: Nauru, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway

P: Papua New Guinea, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal

R: Romania

S: Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Samoa, San Marino, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Solomon Islands, Somalia, South Korea, Spain, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland

T: Thailand, East Timor, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkiye

U: Ukraine, United Kingdom, Uruguay

V: Vanuatu

Against (18)

B: Belarus, Burkina Faso, Burundi

C: Central Africa Republic

E: Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea

H: Haiti, Hungary

I: Israel

M: Mali, Marshall Islands

N: Nicaragua, Niger, North Korea

P: Palau

R: Russia

S: Sudan

U: United States

Abstention (65):

A: Algeria, Angola, Argentina, Armenia

B: Bahrain, Bangladesh, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei

C: Chad, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba

D: Dominican Republic

E: El Salvador, Ethiopia

G: Gabon, Ghana, Grenada, Guinea

H: Honduras

I: India, Iran, Iraq

K: Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kiribati, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan

L: Laos, Lebanon, Lesotho, Libya

M: Malawi, Mauritania, Micronesia, Mongolia, Mozambique

N: Namibia, North Macedonia

O: Oman

P: Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay

Q: Qatar

R: Rwanda

S: Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sao Tome and Principe, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Syria

T: Tajikistan, Togo, Tuvalu, Tanzania

U: Uganda, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan

V: Vietnam

Y: Yemen

Z: Zambia, Zimbabwe