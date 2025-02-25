US aligns with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine

US support for Moscow resolution, rejection of EU’s, illustrates deepening division between Washington and allies.

The United States has sided with Russia in votes on two United Nations resolutions on Ukraine.

The two countries on Monday opposed a European-backed UN General Assembly resolution condemning Moscow’s war in Ukraine. In the UN Security Council (UNSC) they both then approved a US-backed resolution calling for a swift end to the conflict that avoided labelling Russia as the aggressor or acknowledging Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

The United Kingdom and France, which have permanent seats on the UNSC alongside the US, as well as Russia and China, abstained from the second vote. So did non-permanent members Denmark, Greece and Slovenia.

The votes, which came on the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, illustrate once more the deepening divide among Western allies as President Donald Trump overturns US support for Ukraine, signalling a departure from longstanding foreign policy.

The Trump administration has sidelined Kyiv and Europe as it has launched talks with Moscow on a potential peace deal.

Meanwhile, the US president has intensified criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

‘Condemned and discredited’

The European-backed General Assembly resolution, adopted with 93 votes in favour, expressed “concern over the ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation”, highlighting its “devastating and long-lasting consequences for Ukraine, regional stability, and global security”.

It called for “de-escalation, an immediate ceasefire, and a peaceful resolution to the conflict”, demanding Russia’s “complete and unconditional withdrawal” from Ukrainian territory.

In a surprising turn, the US voted against the motion, rather than abstaining. It was joined by 17 others, including Russia, Israel, North Korea, Sudan, Belarus, and Hungary.

The resolution proposed by the US omitted references to Russian aggression or Ukraine’s territorial integrity. It urged “a swift end to the conflict” and emphasised “the UN’s role in maintaining international peace and security”.

European attempts to amend the text with stronger language were thwarted by Russian vetoes.

The 15-member UNSC then passed the unamended resolution with support from 10 members.

Russian UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya praised the US resolution as a “constructive step” towards peace, calling it a “future-oriented product” focused on dialogue rather than escalation.

US Charge d’Affaires Dorothy Shea described its adoption as a “crucial first step” towards ending the conflict.

“We need to reconfirm that the aggression should be condemned and discredited, not rewarded,” said Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa.