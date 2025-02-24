Ukraine marks war’s third anniversary with support mired in uncertainty

Leaders from the European Union and Canada have gathered in Ukraine in a show of unity as Kyiv marks the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday hailed the “heroism” of his country as he welcomed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau among other senior officials. However, there was no representative from the United States, amid growing uncertainty over Washington’s support.

“Three years of resistance. Three years of gratitude. Three years of absolute heroism of Ukrainians,” said Zelenskyy. “I thank everyone who defends and supports it.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reiterated the EU’s support for Ukraine.

“In this fight for survival, it is not only the destiny of Ukraine that is at stake. It’s Europe’s destiny,” she wrote in a social media post.

On the 3rd anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion, Europe is in Kyiv.We are in Kyiv today, because Ukraine is Europe.In this fight for survival, it is not only the destiny of Ukraine that is at stake.It’s Europe’s destiny. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen.ec.europa.eu) 2025-02-24T05:18:04.584Z

Amid the threatened vacuum in US military support, the 27-member bloc’s leaders are scheduled to meet on March 6 for a special summit “to take decisions” on Ukraine and European defence.

On Monday, a meeting of EU foreign ministers reportedly approved a 16th package of sanctions against Russia.

However, Hungary, whose leader Viktor Orban has remained close to Russian President Vladimir Putin and has persistently complicated EU efforts to support Ukraine, said it will not back further sanctions.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto also said his country will not agree to a boost in EU military aid.

Competing resolutions

The new confidence in Budapest is the result of US President Donald Trump’s push to force Ukraine to agree to a peace deal with Russia.

US officials met their Russian counterparts last week, while Trump and Zelenskyy have embarked on a bitter spat via the media, with the US leader accusing Kyiv of starting the war and questioning the Ukrainian president’s legitimacy.

Another showdown is expected at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Monday, as Washington and Kyiv table competing resolutions before the General Assembly.

Ukraine’s resolution, backed by European allies, demands an immediate withdrawal of Russian forces while emphasising Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity. The US proposal aims for a swift end to the war without explicitly mentioning Moscow’s aggression.

‘Unacceptable’

However, Trump’s peace plan, which appears designed to illustrate his self-appointed role as a global dealmaker, faces resistance on both sides.

Russia said on Monday that the quick end to the war the UK is trying to forge is “unacceptable”.

A ceasefire without a long-term settlement “is the path to a swift resumption of fighting and a resumption of the conflict with even more serious consequences, including consequences for Russian-US relations,” Moscow’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said, according to the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

Meanwhile, Ukraine signalled on Sunday that the break with the US might be easing.

Kyiv said a contentious proposal that would hand Washington $500bn worth of profits from Ukrainian rare minerals has now been taken off the table, and that talks on a different deal are progressing.

Zelenskyy told a forum in Kyiv that he would resign his post if that meant peace was achieved.

“If you need me to leave this chair, I am ready to do that, and I also can exchange it for NATO membership for Ukraine,” he said.