Pope Francis health: A timeline and what we know so far

The pope is currently fighting pneumonia in his lungs and is also experiencing some signs of kidney failure.

Pope Francis, 88, has been hospitalised at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital since February 14, for a respiratory tract infection, which he had been fighting since early this month.

The infection worsened and developed into pneumonia in both lungs. He is currently experiencing an “initial, slight insufficiency” in his kidney function, according to the Vatican.

What is the current status of Pope Francis’s health?

According to the Vatican, Pope Francis is in critical condition and he has been receiving treatment for the double pneumonia.

Pneumonia is an inflammation of the lungs, typically caused by a viral or bacterial infection. It occurs when the alveoli (small sacs in the lungs) become filled with pus and fluid, making breathing painful and limiting oxygen absorption.

Blood tests on Sunday also showed mild signs of kidney failure, but things are “currently under control”, the Vatican said, referring to the kidneys’ function of filtering waste products from the blood.

Francis also developed anaemia and, during blood transfusions on Saturday, received hematin, a treatment that can help increase haemoglobin levels, which in turn helps the blood carry more oxygen.

Pope’s condition

According to the Vatican, he remains alert and responsive. On Sunday, “the Pope attended mass in his apartment in Gemelli Hospital with the doctors and nurses who are overseeing his treatment”, the Vatican said.

The Vatican also said Francis had not had any more respiratory crises since Saturday night but was still receiving high flows of supplemental oxygen.

Francis had received high-flow oxygen after a respiratory crisis but had a peaceful night in the hospital.

“The complexity of the clinical picture, and the necessary wait for drug therapies to provide some feedback, dictate that the prognosis remains guarded,” his doctors said on Sunday.

For only the third time in his nearly 12-year papacy, he did not deliver the weekly Angelus prayer last week.

How serious is Pope Francis’s condition?

The pope has a history of lung issues, having had part of a lung removed in his youth. His advanced age and prior health complications make this infection concerning, say experts.

Doctors have warned that sepsis, a severe blood infection that can develop as a complication of pneumonia, remains a major threat to Pope Francis’s health. But there has been no mention of sepsis in any of the Vatican’s medical updates, including the one on Monday.

This is the longest hospital stay for Francis since his election as pope in March 2013.

Sergio Alfieri, a surgeon on Francis’s medical team, said he acknowledged his fragility and recognised that his health was in a precarious state. “He told us both doors are open,” Alfieri said, according to a report by The New York Times.

What other health problems has Pope Francis faced?

Over the years, he has dealt with:

Lung and respiratory health challenges

At 21, Jorge Bergoglio — as he was known then — was diagnosed with pleurisy, an inflammation of the lung lining, and had part of a lung removed.

Since the beginning of 2023, he has experienced recurring bouts of influenza and related health issues.

In late November 2023, he was forced to cancel a planned trip to the United Nations COP28 climate meeting in Dubai because of the effects of influenza and lung inflammation.

Falls

The pope also experienced two falls recently at his residence – one in December 2024, which left him with a bruised chin, and another in January 2025, resulting in an injured arm.

Colon and abdomen surgeries

In July 2021, the pope had 33cm (13 inches) of his colon removed in a six-hour operation that was aimed at addressing a painful bowel condition called diverticulitis. He said in 2023 that the condition had returned.

The pope was hospitalised for nine days in June 2023 to undergo surgery for an abdominal hernia. His medical team decided surgery was needed because the condition was leading to painful intestinal blockages.

Back and knee pain

The pope has long suffered from sciatica, a chronic nerve condition that causes back, hip and leg pain.

He also developed a separate, painful knee issue and sought to address it through laser and magnet therapy. The pope now relies on a wheelchair or cane for mobility.

How has the Vatican responded to the pope’s medical condition?

The pope’s public engagements have been cancelled or postponed while he recovers.

Catholics worldwide have been holding vigils and prayer gatherings for his recovery.

Could this affect his role as pope?

According to some reports, there have been ongoing discussions about whether Pope Francis might consider resignation due to his health challenges. But none of those reports has been confirmed by the Vatican.

Francis has already confirmed that shortly after being elected pontiff he wrote a resignation letter in case medical problems impeded him from carrying out his duties. His predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, had also resigned, citing a “lack of strength of mind and body”, at the age of 85.

But there is no sign that Francis is incapacitated. Throughout his hospital stay, he has remained active in his duties, including making bishop appointments.

During his first two days of hospitalisation, Pope Francis also continued his daily phone calls with Reverend Gabriel Romanelli, the parish priest of Gaza’s only Catholic Church, and his assistant, Father Yusuf Asad.

“The Holy Father called us the first two days of hospitalisation, people were waiting at 8pm Gaza time as always,” Romanelli said. “Although we had a blackout in the whole area of Gaza City, he insisted and managed to contact us with a video call,” he added.

They have maintained regular communication since Israel began its bombing campaign in Gaza.

Pope Francis has led the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics since 2013. Born in Argentina, he is the first Latin American and the first Jesuit to serve as the head of the Roman Catholic Church.