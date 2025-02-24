Macron tells Trump Europe wants to secure ‘solid peace’ in Ukraine

French president meets Donald Trump at the White House amid concerns in Europe over US relations, support for Ukraine.

Emmanuel Macron has said Europe wants to secure a lasting peace in Ukraine, as the French president met with United States President Donald Trump at the White House on the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Speaking alongside Trump in the Oval Office on Monday, Macon said the “common objective” was to build “a solid and longstanding peace” in Ukraine.

“We do share the objective of peace but we are very aware of the necessity to have guarantees and a solid peace in order to stabilise the situation,” the French president told reporters.

“This is a very important moment for Europe,” Macron added.

“I’m here as well after discussions with all my colleagues, to say that Europe is willing to step up to be a stronger partner, to do more in defence and security for its continent, and … to be engaged on trade, economy and investments.”

Macron’s visit to Washington, DC comes amid growing concern in Europe about the future of transatlantic relations as Trump advances his “America First” foreign policy agenda and urges a quick end to the Ukraine war.

The Republican leader’s push to launch negotiations between senior US and Russian diplomats without the participation of Ukrainian or European leaders has raised tensions, with Europe questioning Washington’s commitment to its security.

Trump, who took office on January 20, said on Monday that “a lot of progress has been made” so far on efforts to end the conflict.

“We’ve had some very good talks with Russia,” the US president told reporters.

“We’ve had some very good talks with others, and we’re trying to get the war ended with Russia and Ukraine, and I think we’ve come a long way in a short period of weeks.”

Increased tensions

Macron and Trump met as the US president also has shaken Europe with his repeated criticisms of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Last week, Trump called Zelenskyy a “dictator” and suggested that Ukraine was to blame for the war, despite Russia launching the invasion of its neighbour in 2022.

He also dismissed the Ukrainian leader’s complaints about Ukraine and Europe not being included in the opening of US-Russia talks, saying Zelenskyy has been negotiating “with no cards, and you get sick of it.”

Macron has tried to coordinate a European response to Washington’s sudden policy shift, hoping to use a bond he fostered with Trump during the US president’s first term, from 2017 to 2021.

The French president earlier said he intended to tell Trump during their talks that it is in the joint interest of Americans and Europeans not to show weakness to Putin during US-led negotiations to end the war.

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz told reporters on Monday that the two sides “expect to talk quite a bit about the security guarantees that Macron has put on the table”.

“Trump and Macron would also discuss the thorny issue of trade with the European Union, with the US president threatening sweeping tariffs against the bloc,” Waltz said.

Reporting from Washington, DC, Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher said European leaders led by Macron are not looking for a fast peace deal, but one that will ensure stability for Ukraine.

“There is a concern that Trump wants to race into this [peace deal] and there is a worry that may mean Ukraine’s sovereignty is undermined,” Fisher said.