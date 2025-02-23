Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events – day 1,095

Here is the situation on Sunday, February 23 – a day before the war’s third anniversary:

Russia’s Ministry of Defence said its air defence units intercepted and destroyed 20 Ukrainian drones overnight over six regions of the country on the eve of the third anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials said Russia launched several waves of missile and drone attacks overnight, targeting Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine, killing one civilian in Kryvyi Rih and damaging buildings and cars in Kyiv and elsewhere.

One woman was killed and three others injured in Russia’s guided bomb attacks on the industrial city of Kostiantynivka in the eastern Donetsk region, Ukrainian officials said. Seven apartment buildings and 14 other buildings were damaged in the attack, the state emergency service added.

Three people were injured when a private house caught fire after a drone attack on the Odesa region, said Oleh Kiper, governor of the region on Ukraine’s Black Sea.

A 53-year-old woman was also injured and several residential houses damaged in an attack on the southeastern region of Zaporizhia, said regional Governor Ivan Fedorov on the Telegram messaging app.

Multiple drone attacks on Kyiv damaged several residential houses and cars, but there were no immediate reports of injuries, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

Ukraine’s air force said Kyiv and central and eastern parts of the country were under air raid alerts for about six hours overnight.