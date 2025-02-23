Pope Francis, in critical condition, has a ‘tranquil’ night, Vatican says

The 88-year-old pontiff was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on February 14 after experiencing difficulty breathing.

Pope Francis, in critical condition as he battles double pneumonia, has had a “tranquil” night and rested after a respiratory crisis and blood transfusions, the Vatican says.

“The night was tranquil, the pope rested,” the Vatican said in a one-sentence update on Sunday morning without providing further information. Another update on his condition is expected later on Sunday.

The 88-year-old Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on February 14 after experiencing difficulty breathing for several days and subsequently had pneumonia diagnosed in both lungs.

The Vatican described his condition as critical for the first time on Saturday, reporting that he had needed supplemental oxygen and blood transfusions that day after a “prolonged asthma-like respiratory crisis”.

The Saturday statement also said the prognosis was “reserved”.

Double pneumonia is a serious infection that can inflame and scar both lungs, making it difficult to breathe. The Vatican has described the pope’s infection as “complex”, saying it is being caused by two or more microorganisms.

Francis, who has been pope since 2013, has suffered bouts of ill health in the past two years. He is particularly prone to lung infections because he developed pleurisy as a young adult and had part of one lung removed.

Archbishop Rino Fisichella, a senior Vatican official, told worshippers at a Mass in St Peter’s Basilica on Sunday that they should make their prayers for Francis “stronger and more intense”.

The Diocese of Rome, which the pope leads, announced a special Mass for Sunday evening to pray for Francis, so he will have “the strength necessary to get through this moment of trial”.

Near the Vatican, pilgrims expressed concern for the pope’s condition. “I am very, very sad,” Italian Elvira Romana said. “I don’t know how you can continue on normally at this moment.”

Matteo Licari from Sardinia said he was “extremely worried”. “Let’s hope he can keep living,” Licari said. “We are waiting for him to come back here.”

Outside Gemelli Hospital, groups of people gathered to pray near a statue of the late Pope John Paul II, who was treated at the facility many times during his long papacy.

People left flowers and notes for Francis and lit candles at the base of the late pope’s memorial.