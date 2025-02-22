Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events – day 1,094

Here is the situation on Saturday, February 22:

In the southern Zaporizhzhia region , Russian forces attacked the town of Huliaipole with a guided bomb, injuring three people, the regional governor said. One person died on Thursday in an attack on a village west of Huliaipole.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said drone fragments fell on private residences in the Solomyanskyi district in the west of the city, smashing windows and triggering a fire that was quickly extinguished. There were no casualties.

A Russian drone attack killed a rail worker at a crossing in the Boryspil district, east of Kyiv, and falling drone fragments hit a building inside the capital, Ukrainian authorities said.

US President Donald Trump has reversed course and said Russia did in fact invade Ukraine, and that Kyiv would soon sign a minerals agreement with Washington as part of efforts to end the war. He had blamed Ukraine earlier this week for starting the conflict.

Trump also said Ukraine has no cards to play with, as he pushes Kyiv to sign a critical minerals agreement while Washington pursues talks on ending Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said separately that Ukrainian and US teams were working on a draft agreement, which he said would have “a fair result”.