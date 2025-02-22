Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events – day 1,094
Here are the key developments on the 1,094th day of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Here is the situation on Saturday, February 22:
Fighting
A Russian drone attack killed a rail worker at a crossing in the Boryspil district, east of Kyiv, and falling drone fragments hit a building inside the capital, Ukrainian authorities said.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said drone fragments fell on private residences in the Solomyanskyi district in the west of the city, smashing windows and triggering a fire that was quickly extinguished. There were no casualties.
In the southern Zaporizhzhia region, Russian forces attacked the town of Huliaipole with a guided bomb, injuring three people, the regional governor said. One person died on Thursday in an attack on a village west of Huliaipole.
Politics and diplomacy
US President Donald Trump has reversed course and said Russia did in fact invade Ukraine, and that Kyiv would soon sign a minerals agreement with Washington as part of efforts to end the war. He had blamed Ukraine earlier this week for starting the conflict.
Trump also said Ukraine has no cards to play with, as he pushes Kyiv to sign a critical minerals agreement while Washington pursues talks on ending Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said separately that Ukrainian and US teams were working on a draft agreement, which he said would have “a fair result”.
After speaking to the leaders of allied countries, including Germany and Poland, Zelenksyy said Europe must do “much more” to bring peace.
Germany said Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Zelenskyy agreed in a phone call that Ukraine must have a seat at the table in peace talks.
Poland’s President Andrzej Duda has urged Zelenskyy to keep up calm and constructive cooperation with Trump. Duda is due to meet Trump in Washington on Saturday, Poland’s state news agency PAP reported.
US negotiators pressing Kyiv for access to Ukraine’s critical minerals have raised the possibility of cutting the country’s access to Elon Musk’s vital Starlink satellite internet system, three sources familiar with the matter told the Reuters news agency.
Law
A Polish court jailed a Ukrainian man for eight years for planning sabotage attacks on behalf of Russia. The 51-year-old man identified as Sergiy S. was convicted of being part of a criminal group that had prepared acts of sabotage for foreign secret services.