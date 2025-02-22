Hamas releases five Israeli captives in Gaza as part of ceasefire deal

Sixth captive to be handed over by Hamas to Israeli authorities in Gaza City without a ceremony.

Hamas has released five Israeli captives from Gaza in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli prisons as part of the final swap under the first phase of the ceasefire between the Palestinian group and Israel.

The first two captives, Tal Shoham and Avera Mengistu were handed over to the Red Cross in Rafah in southern Gaza on Saturday after they were led onto a stage by armed Hamas fighters.

Three more captives, Eliya Cohen, Omer Wenkert and Omer Shem Tov were released in a separate ceremony also attended by Red Cross officials in Nuseirat in central Gaza.

Meanwhile, Palestinian sources told Al Jazeera that Hisham al-Sayed, the sixth captive, will be handed over to Israeli authorities without a ceremony.

The 37-year-old Bedouin Israeli, who entered the Gaza Strip in April 2015 and was stopped by Hamas and taken captive, is expected to be handed over at a location in Gaza City in the northern part of the enclave.

As of 1045 GMT, there is no confirmation yet on al-Sayed’s actual time of release.

The six are the last from a group of 33 to be freed in the first stage of the ceasefire, which took effect on January 19.

Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud, reporting from Nuseirat, said a large crowd has gathered to witness the release of the three captives.

“We see reinforcements from the Qassam Brigades in order to maintain order and safety of the process,” he reported, referring to Hamas’s armed wing.

“Compared with past handovers, the scene here at Nuseirat looks more organised.”

Our correspondent said that Hamas did not give any explanation why there was a last-minute change of the plan to release four captives in Nuseirat.

Speaking to Al Jazeera before the release, Professor Sami al-Arian from Istanbul Zaim University said the elaborate staging of the handover is a way for Hamas to signal it is responsible stakeholders by “showing the whole world that they were trying to keep them [the captives] alive, keep them safe”.

Later on Saturday, Israel is expected to release 602 Palestinians held in its jails. It includes 445 people detained by Israeli forces during its war on Gaza as well as dozens serving lengthy or life terms, according to Hamas.

The fragile ceasefire had been threatened with derailment by the misidentification of a body released on Thursday as that of Shiri Bibas, who was taken captive with her two young sons and husband in the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attacks on southern Israel.

Late on Friday, Hamas handed over Bibas’s body, which her family said had been confirmed to be hers.