US envoy cancels press conference with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy after Kyiv talks

Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he had a ‘good and detailed’ conversation with Keith Kellogg on security and investment.

The United States has cancelled a planned news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a United States envoy amid souring relations between Washington and Kyiv.

The Ukrainian leader had planned to address the media alongside Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, the US envoy for Ukraine, following talks in Kyiv on Thursday.

“At the request of the American side, the format of the meeting provides for protocol filming and does not include statements or questions,” Ukrainian presidential spokesperson Serhii Nikiforov told reporters.

Photographers and video journalists were allowed into the room as the two men shook hands and sat across from each other at a table.

There was no immediate word from either side on the outcome of the talks.

Zelenskyy later said in a statement that he had a “good and detailed” conversation with Kellogg about possible agreements with the US on questions such as security and investment.

“We must and can ensure that peace is strong and lasting—so that Russia can never return with war,” Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Advertisement

“Ukraine is ready for a strong, effective investment and security agreement with the President of the United States. We have proposed the fastest and most constructive way to achieve results. Our team is ready to work 24/7.”

The talks come after US President Donald Trump made a series of disparaging remarks about Zelenskyy, branding him a “dictator” and suggesting that Ukraine was to blame for the war that began when Russia launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022. In response, Zelenskyy said that Trump was living in a “disinformation space”.

Trump’s comments about the war sparked outrage in Europe, where leaders said that they mischaracterised the war and cast doubt on the US as a reliable security partner. Trump has long said that the US contributes too much to European security, and that more of the burden should be borne by European countries.

The US president says he wants to reestablish ties with Russia and upended years of US foreign policy this week by dispatching several officials to meet with Russian officials in Saudi Arabia.

He has also announced plans to to strike a deal with Ukraine over its mineral resources, but Ukraine rejected an initial US plan as it did not include security guarantees.

White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said on Thursday that Ukraine should rein in its criticism of the US and agree to the minerals deal.

“They need to tone it down and take a hard look and sign that deal,” he told Fox News.

US Vice President JD Vance defended Trump’s approach in a TV interview on Thursday, calling him “an effective negotiator” who “doesn’t take anything off the table”.

Advertisement

“I really believe we’re on the cusp of peace in Europe for the first time in three years,” Vance added.