Israeli soldiers storm the Far’a refugee camp, killing three, as raids and arrests continue across the West Bank.

Israeli forces have killed at least three Palestinians in an attack on a house in the Far’a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Wafa news agency reported that the killings took place on Wednesday night after the Israeli military surrounded their homes near Tubas and opened fire. The report added that Israeli forces have withheld all three bodies.

“Ambulance crews entered the house after the occupation forces withdrew from it and found body parts and traces of blood inside,” Wafa reported.

The Israeli military claimed that the three Palestinians were “wanted terrorists who sold weapons for terror purposes”.

Israeli forces also arrested two Palestinians – Ahmed Nabil Sobh and Hakam Muhammad al-Khatib – during a raid in the camp near the besieged house.

The killings come as the Israeli military continues its weeks-long, large-scale offensive on several areas of the northern West Bank, including Jenin and its refugee camp, as well as Tulkarem and its Nur Shams refugee camp, forcing thousands to flee their homes.

Advertisement

The army has also deployed hundreds of soldiers and bulldozers that demolished houses and tore up vital infrastructure in the camps, cutting off water and power.

Israel launched its crackdown on refugee camps in the West Bank in January. The camps have long been a hotbed of Palestinian resistance against Israeli occupation.

The army has since killed dozens of Palestinians and forced at least 40,000 to flee as they have demolished homes and torn up vital infrastructure in refugee camps across the West Bank, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) reports.

Elsewhere in the West Bank, Israeli forces continued with their raids and arrests. Soldiers detained two brothers after storming their family home near Tubas on Thursday.

At least three other Palestinians were arrested when Israeli forces stormed towns and villages in Ramallah and the nearby el-Bireh city in central West Bank. Another six were arrested after Israeli soldiers raided the town of al-Khader, south of Bethlehem.

In Beita, a town south of Nablus, confrontations broke out between residents and Israeli soldiers. A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg, Wafa reported. Israeli forces also launched tear gas canisters towards the residents.