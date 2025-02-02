Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events – day 1,074
Here are the key developments on the 1,074th day of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Published On 2 Feb 2025
Here is the situation on Sunday, February 2:
Fighting
-
Russia launched a barrage of drones and missiles on Ukraine, killing 15 people and damaging dozens of residential buildings as well as energy infrastructure across the country, Ukrainian officials said. At least 16 others, including four children, were wounded.
- The Ukrainian air force said Russian forces launched 123 drones and more than 40 missiles. Its air defence units shot down 56 of the drones and redirected 61, it said. The air force provided no figures on how many missiles were intercepted.
- Russia’s Ministry of Defence said its forces launched attacks aimed at Ukraine’s gas and other energy infrastructure and shot down 108 Ukrainian drones in the last 24 hours, Russian news agencies reported.
- Ukraine and Russia traded blame for a deadly missile attack that killed at least four people in the dormitory of a boarding school situated in a part of Russia’s Kursk region held by Ukrainian forces. About 84 people were rescued or received medical assistance following the attack. Four of the injured were in serious condition.
- An explosion at a Ukrainian army recruitment centre in the western city of Rivne killed one person and wounded six, police said. The centre handles and maintains military records and is responsible for drafting men into the army as the country battles Russia.
Politics and diplomacy
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that excluding his country from talks between the United States and Russia over the ongoing war would be “very dangerous”, and asked for more discussions between Kyiv and Washington to develop a plan for a ceasefire.
-
The US wants Ukraine to hold presidential and parliamentary elections, potentially by the end of the year, especially if Kyiv can agree a truce with Russia in the coming months, President Donald Trump’s top Ukraine official Keith Kellogg said.
- The United Nations has condemned a Russian missile attack on the city of Odesa in southern Ukraine that wounded at least seven people and damaged historic buildings, including a theatre.
- Moldova has started transporting EU-funded gas to the pro-Russian, breakaway region of Transnistria, hit by an unprecedented energy crisis, the government said. The European Union stepped in earlier this week, offering $32m in emergency aid to help buy gas.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies