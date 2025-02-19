Qatar’s emir holds talks with Iran’s president

Qatar’s emir has held talks with Iran’s president in Tehran amid high tensions in the region, kicking off a state visit that is expected to include a meeting with the country’s supreme leader.

“It’s my pleasure to visit Iran today in a time where the region is witnessing a lot of challenges and developments that necessitate coordination,” said Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at a joint news briefing with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday.

Pezeshkian said that the countries have strong relations, and hold “similar viewpoints regarding the region and international issues”.

The meeting comes as tensions remain high across the region, with fragile ceasefires holding following months of war in Lebanon and Gaza and a transitional government in place in Syria following the removal of President Bashar al-Assad.

The leaders discussed “the unity of the Syrian territories and the participation of all categories in Syria to determine their future”, Sheikh Tamim said.

Pezeshkian said that Iran thanked Qatar for its mediation efforts in securing a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza after 15 months of Israel’s war there.

The leaders also discussed expanding economic ties.

“We confirmed the necessity of exploring more chances in the field of the economy and trade between our both countries,” Sheikh Tamim said.

Tohid Asadi, a professor of politics at the University of Tehran, said the meeting was “critically important”.

“We heard the two leaders put an emphasis on the necessity of peace in the region [and] on the necessity of expanding [economic] ties,” Asadi said.

Sheikh Tamim was expected to meet later with Ayatollah Khamenei, Iran’s spiritual leader and its highest authority, Asadi said.