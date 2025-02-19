Australia’s PM denies double standard after alleged attacks on Muslim women

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says any attack on a person on the basis of their faith is ‘reprehensible’.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has rejected suggestions that his government has been too slow to denounce Islamophobia following the alleged assault of two Muslim women at a shopping centre in Melbourne.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Albanese said any attack on a person on the basis of their religion was “reprehensible”.

“I take all attacks on people on the basis of their faith seriously, and they should all face the full force of the law,” he said.

“We’ve appointed a special envoy on Islamophobia. That’s an important step forward. And I’m someone who celebrates our diversity and who respects people, regardless of their faith.”

Albanese made the comments after some Muslim Australians, including international cricket player Usman Khawaja, accused the government of not doing enough to combat Islamophobia.

On Tuesday, Khawaja, who was the first Muslim to play Test cricket for Australia, said the alleged attacks would go unmentioned by Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton, and be “swept under the rug like all attacks against the Islamic community”.

Khawaja on Wednesday said he appreciated Albanese and Dutton, who this week branded the alleged assaults a “disgrace,” for “speaking up”.

One of the alleged victims, Ealaf al-Esawie, told local media that the attacker hit her on the face and chest before shoving her to the floor.

“I feel terrified, traumatised and still can’t believe what happened to me,” al-Easawi was quoted as saying by the Australian Associated Press news agency.

“The scene won’t come out of my head. It keeps repeating itself in my mind – how I got attacked.

“I’m not a homebody, but since Thursday, I’ve been stuck in front of the four walls, and every crack I hear from the house, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, there’s someone coming’.”

Police in Melbourne said on Wednesday they had arrested a 31-year-old woman and charged her with assault over the suspected Islamophobic attacks on February 13.

“Police will allege the victims were targeted due to wearing head coverings,” a Victoria police spokesperson said in a statement.

“There is absolutely no place in our society for discriminatory, racist, or hate-based behaviour and such activity will not be tolerated,” the statement said.

Advocacy groups have reported a sharp rise in Islamophobic and anti-Semitic incidents in Australia since October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a multipronged attack on Israel, subsequently leading to its war in Gaza.