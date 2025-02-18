UN calls for calm as violence flares in South Sudan

Fighting reportedly broke out in Nasir in Upper Nile state on February 14 and 15, the UN mission in South Sudan says.

The United Nations has called for calm as it reported deadly clashes in South Sudan have killed civilians and wounded a peacekeeper.

Fighting broke out between the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPSF) and “armed youth” in Nasir in Upper Nile state – which borders Sudan – on February 14 and 15, the UN mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said in a statement on Monday.

The oil-rich but impoverished nation, which achieved independence only in 2011, is plagued by instability with frequent clashes and political infighting.

The UN did not identify the armed groups that clashed with the SSPSF, a national military force led by President Salva Kiir, head of the country’s unity government.

The statement said some fighters used “heavy weaponry which has, reportedly, resulted in deaths and injuries to civilians as well as armed personnel”.

Advertisement

It did not give any details on the number of people hurt, but added that a UN peacekeeper on a scheduled patrol was wounded during mortar shelling.

Nicholas Haysom, special representative of the UN secretary-general and head of UNMISS, called for an immediate end to the violence.

“I urge all involved to demonstrate restraint and immediately restore calm. I also strongly condemn any violence against our peacekeepers and reiterate that such actions constitute a violation of international law,” said Haysom.

The UN statement also warned of “persistent tensions” in Western Equatoria state – on the other side of the country – between “organised forces”. It did not give further details.

Haysom said the situation in both locations underscored the need for the full deployment of South Sudan’s unified armed forces.

The country endured a vicious five-year civil war between Kiir and his bitter rival, Vice President Riek Machar. A 2018 peace deal required the unification of armed forces ahead of repeatedly delayed elections.

UNMISS has said the unification of the army has yet to be achieved.