Russian confirms high-level talks on Ukraine in Saudi Arabia

Two senior Russian officials will travel to in Saudi Arabia to meet with counterparts from the United States, the Kremlin has confirmed.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Yuri Ushakov, a foreign policy advisor to President Vladimir Putin, will fly to Riyadh on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The duo is expected to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Keith Kellogg, Washington’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, to prepare for peace talks on Ukraine.

More to come…