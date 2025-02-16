Israeli raids, assaults continue across occupied West Bank
Some of the attacks were by Israeli settlers backed by soldiers.
Published On 16 Feb 2025
Israeli forces and settlers have continued with their raids and attacks on civilians in various parts of the occupied West Bank, with at least five attacks on Saturday and overnight.
Here is a breakdown of the situation:
Raids:
- Israeli forces raided the town of al-Issawiya, near occupied East Jerusalem, triggering confrontations with its residents, according to the town’s mayor, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reports. No injuries were reported.
- Israeli soldiers backed by military vehicles stormed Salfit, a city near Jerusalem in the central West Bank, before raiding the home of former Palestinian prisoner Saeed Shtayeh and evicting his family. Shtayeh had been released from Israeli captivity on Saturday but exiled rather than allowed to go home.
- Israeli forces stormed the village of Nabi Saleh near Ramallah, Wafa reported, quoting residents as saying several Israeli soldiers dispersed across the town.
- Israeli forces also raided the town of el-Bireh near Ramallah, specifically the Jabal al-Tawil neighbourhood, and launched sound bombs and tear gas at residents.
- They also set up a checkpoint between the village of Harmala and the town of Tuqu, near Bethlehem, stopping vehicles, conducting searches and firing sound bombs towards them.
- The Israeli army has sent reinforcements to Tulkarem’s Nur Shams refugee camp, where it has been conducting a deadly, large-scale military operation against the camp and its residents.
Arrests:
- Israeli forces arrested a young man, Ahmed Fraseeni, from the town of Arrabeh near the city of Jenin, prompting confrontations, and stormed the nearby village of Bir al-Basha. Jenin has witnessed a deadly raid and siege by Israeli forces in recent weeks that has so far killed some 25 Palestinians.
- Israeli forces also detained two Palestinian children during the raids. The boys were identified as Ubade Gassan Azim and Zaid Nur Ferhat, who were taken from the villages of Qusra and Qaryut south of Nablus. Israeli soldiers often round up Palestinian boys.
Assaults:
- Israeli soldiers assaulted a 36-year-old Palestinian man in the city of Qalqilya, resulting in his hospitalisation.
- Jewish settlers, backed by armed Israeli soldiers, attacked a group of Palestinians in the town of Surif near Hebron, Wafa reported, citing local and medical sources. Settlers from the illegal Bein Sin settlement – built on occupied West Bank land – hurled rocks at the Palestinians, injuring at least one in the head and resulting in his hospitalisation.
- Settlers also attacked a Palestinian man in his vehicle near Bethlehem, wounding him in the eye after smashing the windows of the car he was in.
- Earlier, attacks by settlers were reported in the Wadi al-Faw region, the village of Jalud, near Nablus, and the village of Umm Safa, near Ramallah. In Jalud and Umm Safa, the settlers deployed live fire. There were no reports of injuries.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies