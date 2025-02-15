Mother, daughter die after being injured in Munich car ramming

A two-year-old girl and her mother have died from injuries suffered in car-ramming attack earlier this week in Munich.

A two-year-old girl and her mother have died from injuries suffered in a car-ramming attack earlier this week in the German city of Munich that left 37 others injured.

“Unfortunately, we have to confirm the deaths today of the two-year-old child and her 37-year-old mother,” police spokesman Ludwig Waldinger told the AFP news agency.

An Afghan man was arrested on suspicion of deliberately driving a car into a trade union demonstration on Thursday.

According to prosecutor Gabriele Tilmann, the 24-year-old Afghan national admitted to having deliberately driven a white Mini Cooper into a labour union demonstration in the Bavarian capital on Thursday.

Tilmann said the motive remained unclear, and there was no evidence to suggest the suspect was affiliated with any “Islamist” or “terrorist” organisations. She added that there was no indication of any accomplices.

The man was in Germany legally and had no previous convictions.

On Thursday, Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter corrected an earlier statement by the interior minister that said he was in Germany illegally and should have been deported.