Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events – day 1,086
Here are the key developments on the 1,086th day of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Published On 14 Feb 2025
Here is the situation on Friday, February 14:
Fighting
- Russia’s Defence Ministry announced that its forces have captured Ukraine’s Vodyane Druhe settlement in the Donetsk region.
- Moscow claimed it launched a coordinated overnight attack on Ukraine’s military airfields, ports and workshops for drone production, as well as fuel and lubricant storage sites.
- Ukraine launched a huge wave of drones as well as missiles, Russia said, with 202 unmanned aerial vehicles shot down, along with three French-made Hammer guided bombs and United States-made HIMARS rockets.
- Ukraine’s Security Service said the attack targeted Russia’s Andreapol oil pumping station, causing an oil leak and subsequent fire, the Reuters news agency reports.
- Russia launched 140 drones in an overnight attack, the DPA news agency reports, with Ukrainian forces reportedly destroying 85 and more than 50 being lost before reaching a target. Damage and injuries were reported in Ukraine’s Kharkiv and Odesa regions.
- Ukrainian military commander Oleksandr Syrskii said his troops hold about 500 square kilometres (193 square miles) of Russia’s western Kursk region. The figure is about 800sq km (309sq miles) less than what Kyiv’s forces controlled in September.
- A Russian attack on the town of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region killed a 46-year-old man and wounded five others, including a 16-year-old girl. A separate attack in the southern region of Kherson reportedly killed two more, aged 58 and 62.
Politics & Diplomacy
- Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin needed to be organised “promptly”.
- Peskov said Moscow wants to discuss European security with the US president.
- Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha told the Le Monde newspaper that Kyiv and Europe should not be excluded from future talks between Trump and Putin on ending the war in Ukraine.
- Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv would not accept any agreements on his country’s fate decided on by Washington and Moscow if Ukraine and Europe were not involved. He also called for a plan to “stop Putin” before any peace talks happen.
- Zelenskyy warned global leaders against trusting Putin’s claim of willingness to end Russia’s war on Ukraine.
- The European Union’s foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas warned that any deal on the war in Ukraine made behind Europe’s back would fail.
- Moldova’s Foreign Ministry “urgently” summoned Russia’s ambassador after two Russian drones exploded in Moldovan territory.
- The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said the number of documented missing people due to the Russian war on Ukraine more than doubled to 50,000 in the past year. The ICRC said about 90 percent of those missing are men and women in the military.
- NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said the military alliance had to make sure Putin never attacks Ukraine again but clarified that Ukraine was never promised NATO membership as part of a peace deal.
- Reuters reported that the United Arab Emirates has offered to host peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies