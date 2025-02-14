India to receive billions in US weapons, including F-35 stealth jets: Trump

India’s Prime Minister Modi and US President Trump agreed on a security agenda that will also address ‘terrorism’.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to hold talks with US president Donald Trump in the white house

United States President Donald Trump plans to dramatically ramp up weapons sales to India this year, including supersonic F-35 fighter jets, following a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi met with Trump in Washington on Thursday where the pair discussed everything from trade to immigration, and security was high on the agenda.

“Starting this year, we’ll be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars,” Trump told a joint news conference with Modi.

“We’re also paving the way to ultimately provide India with the F-35 stealth fighters,” he said.

The US president said the two countries would work together on security issues, including “the threat of radical Islamic terrorism”, and a trade deal that will see India import more US oil and gas to shrink the US trade deficit with India.

Modi is only the fourth world leader to visit Trump since his inauguration, but the pair had developed a close relationship during Trump’s first term in office. Those ties may have helped the leaders strike the large defence deal.

Advertisement

India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri later said the F-35 stealth fighter deal was a proposal at this point, with no formal process under way.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment by the Reuters news agency on the deal. Lockheed Martin, which makes the F-35 jet, also did not immediately comment on Trump’s ambitions to sell the jets to India.

US foreign military sales like those of the F-35 are considered government-to-government deals where the Pentagon acts as an intermediary between the defence contractor and a foreign government.

India has agreed to buy more than $20bn of US defence products since 2008.

Last year, India agreed to buy 31 MQ-9B SeaGuardian and SkyGuardian drones after deliberations that lasted more than six years.

According to the US Congressional Research Service, New Delhi is expected to spend more than $200bn over the next decade to modernise its military.

‘Much tougher negotiator’

Following his meeting with Modi, Trump praised the Indian prime minister, who he described as a “much tougher negotiator” than himself.

Modi, in turn, described Trump as a “friend” and said he would adopt his own version of the president’s famous “Make America Great Again” tagline in India.

Beyond their “special bond” – as described by Trump – the two leaders also have strategic reasons to remain close.

The US sees India as a foil to China’s rising power, and both countries are members of the Quad security agreement alongside Japan and Australia.

Advertisement

India and China share a restive 3,488-kilometre (2,167-mile) border, where tensions bubbled over into a violent skirmish in 2020, resulting in the deaths of more than 20 soldiers.

New Delhi also needs US weapons to complete its ambitious and costly plan to modernise its military over the next decade.

While India is a longstanding customer of the US defence industry, its top supplier has historically been Russia.

Moscow, however, is out of the picture for the moment due to its war with Ukraine and international sanctions. The addition of the F-35 to India’s military would be a major win for New Delhi, as only a small group of countries such as Israel, Japan, and NATO states are allowed to buy them from the US.