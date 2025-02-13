US frees jailed Russian cybercriminal as Trump builds bridges with Moscow

Alexander Vinnik’s release came as an unnamed US citizen was also freed by Russian ally Belarus in a separate deal.

A Russian cybercrime boss has been freed from prison in the United States after Moscow released American teacher Marc Fogel, reciprocal releases that come as US President Donald Trump seeks to build bridges with Russia and end the war in Ukraine.

Alexander Vinnik, a Russian cryptocurrency hacker and money launderer, was in northern California on Wednesday awaiting transportation back to Russia, the Reuters news agency reports, citing anonymous Trump administration officials.

Vinnik was required to forfeit more than $100m to the US government before being repatriated, one official said.

Arrested in Greece in 2017 on money laundering charges, Vinnik was extradited to the US in 2022. He pleaded guilty in May 2024 to conspiracy to commit money laundering after funnelling $4bn in proceeds from ransomware attacks, identity theft, drug rings and other criminal activity through his cryptocurrency exchange, BTC-e.

US teacher Fogel, who was released from prison by Russia on Tuesday, was serving a 14-year sentence for drug smuggling after being caught at a Moscow airport with a small amount of medical marijuana in 2021.

The 63-year-old flew to Washington the same day, where he celebrated his release with Trump at the White House.

US national security adviser, Mike Waltz, said Fogel’s release “serves as a show of good faith from the Russians and a sign we are moving in the right direction to end the brutal and terrible war in Ukraine”.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the exchange of prisoners had helped rebuild trust between Washington and Moscow, but dampened suggestions it could lead to a breakthrough in Ukraine.

“Of course, such agreements are hardly capable of becoming a breakthrough moment, but at the same time, bit by bit, these are steps to build mutual trust, which is now at its lowest point,” Peskov said.

In a separate deal announced on Wednesday, the White House confirmed it had also secured the release of another US citizen who was serving jail time in Belarus, a close Russian ally.

The White House, which did not name the detainee, heralded the release as a “remarkable victory” for the Trump administration and a testament to the president’s “dealmaking ability”.

“President Trump’s strong leadership has led to the release of an American unjustly detained in Belarus and two political prisoners,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

“We remain committed to the release of other US citizens in Belarus and elsewhere,” he added.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, a US government-funded media outlet, named one of those released from prison in the Belarusian capital Vilnius as Andrey Kuznechyk, who was arrested by authorities in November 2021 and is a journalist with the network’s Belarus service.

In a press statement, the White House said the release was the 11th of a US citizen jailed abroad since Trump took office late last month.

The release of prisoners is part of a wider diplomatic push by the White House to restore ties with Moscow and end the war in Ukraine – which Trump had pledged to do “within 24 hours” after taking the oath during his presidential campaign.

On Wednesday, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone and agreed to begin negotiations on a truce in Ukraine. Trump said he thought he was “on the way to getting peace” after the hour-long phone call.