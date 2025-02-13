Attacker detonated himself after he was stopped from entering the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing in Kabul.

A suicide attacker has detonated explosives near a government building in the Afghan capital, Kabul, killing one person and wounding three others, a Taliban government spokesman has said.

The attacker attempted to enter the Afghan Ministry of Urban Development and Housing building in Kabul on Thursday but was shot by security forces, Interior Ministry Spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani said on Thursday.

A doctor from Kabul’s Emergency Hospital, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP news agency that the injured were brought to the facility for treatment after the blast.

No group has taken responsibility for the attack.

Security challenges

The attack targeted a busy part of the city, which houses government offices as well as foreign embassies including the United States embassy, which has been left vacant since American and NATO foreign forces withdrew from the country in 2021.

The withdrawal of US-led NATO forces came 20 years after a military invasion of the country to dislodge the Taliban armed group from power. The invasion came after the Taliban was accused of providing safe havens to members of al-Qaeda, believed to be behind the deadly 9/11 attacks on US soil.

The Taliban, which waged an armed rebellion during the period, took over the country in 2021 and promised to restore security to the war-torn nation. But attacks have continued, many of them claimed by the local unit of the armed group ISIL (ISIS).

This attack is the second this week after a suicide bomber detonated explosives strapped to his body outside a bank in northeastern Afghanistan on Tuesday, killing at least five people.

ISIL has carried out several attacks since the Taliban’s return to power.

In December, the group claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing that killed the Taliban government’s minister for refugees, Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani, inside his Kabul office.