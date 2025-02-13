At least 20 injured after car drives into crowd in Germany’s Munich

At least 20 injured, some of them seriously, after a car drove into a group of people in Munich, authorities said.

At least 20 people have been injured, some of them seriously, after a car drove into a group of people in the German city of Munich, authorities said.

Authorities didn’t provide details about the incident near downtown Munich which took place around 10:30am on Thursday, including whether the people were hit deliberately.

Police said on social platform X that the driver was “secured” at the scene and no longer poses any danger. A damaged Mini Cooper could be seen at the scene.

The fire service said at least 20 people were injured, some of them seriously, German news agency DPA reported.

Mayor Dieter Reiter said he was “deeply shocked” by the incident. He said that children were among those injured.

A demonstration by the service workers’ union ver.di was taking place at the time of the incident. It was not immediately clear whether demonstrators were among the injured.

The incident comes a day before the three-day Munich Security Conference, an annual gathering of international foreign and security policy officials, opens on Friday.