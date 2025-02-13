Explosion at Taiwan department store kills four

Blast hits 12th floor of department store in Taichung injuring at least 24 as search and rescue efforts continue.

Four people have been killed and 24 others injured after an explosion hit a department store in Taiwan’s second-largest city, authorities said.

The blast hit the 12th floor of the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store in Taichung, about 160km (99 miles) southwest of the capital Taipei, the National Fire Agency said on Thursday.

The local fire department dispatched 56 vehicles and 136 people to carry out search and rescue efforts, the agency said, adding that the area was believed to be closed for construction work at the time of the incident.

Video posted by the Taiwanese broadcaster TVBS Taiwan showed the moment of the explosion, with cladding and other debris flying off the building and dust billowing from inside. Photos from the scene showed scattered fragments strewn on the streets.

“I was working in the city government building around 11:30am and because it’s right next to Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store, I felt a vibration,” Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen told reporters.

“The explosion is very serious and the rescue is ongoing.”

It is not yet known what caused the blast.

“The cause is subject to follow-up investigation and we call on the public to avoid going to the vicinity of the disaster site,” the National Fire Agency said.

Lu said the explosion had affected a wide area and at least one passer-by was among the victims.

“There are many office buildings and homes in this area and we ask everyone to cooperate with the restrictions for your safety,” he said.