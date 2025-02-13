Australia, China trade barbs over midair encounter above South China Sea

Canberra says Chinese jet dropped flares nears its air force plane as China accuses Australia of airspace intrusion.

Australia has accused China of “unsafe” military manoeuvre after a Chinese fighter jet dropped flares near an Australian air force plane patrolling the South China Sea, drawing a quick pushback from Beijing.

The Australian Defence Force said on Thursday that its plane was flying a “routine” surveillance patrol over the contested waters on February 11 when the Chinese aircraft Shenyang J-16 approached.

It added that the jet “released flares in close proximity” to the Australian Poseidon surveillance plane, describing the incident as “an unsafe and unprofessional manoeuvre that posed a risk to the aircraft and personnel”.

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said the flares passed within 30 metres (100 feet) of the aircraft, which typically carried about nine people.

No one was injured but Marles said the move posed the “potential for significant damage”.

He told Sky News that officials had voiced their displeasure with their Chinese counterparts in Canberra and Beijing.

The Australian government “expressed its concerns” to China over the incident.

‘Violation of Chinese sovereignty’

Beijing swiftly hit back, accusing the Australian plane of “violating Chinese sovereignty and endangering Chinese national security”.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said that “without Chinese permission, the Australian military aircraft deliberately intruded into the airspace around China’s Xisha Islands,” Beijing’s name for the Paracel Islands.

The Paracel group of islands is also claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan.

“China’s measures to expel the aircraft were legitimate, legal, professional and restrained,” Guo said.

He added that Beijing had “lodged solemn representations” with Canberra to demand an end to “infringements and provocations”.

China claims almost all of the South China Sea, despite an international ruling in 2016 concluding this has no legal basis.

The midair incident is the latest in a string of episodes between China and Australia in the increasingly contested airspace and shipping lanes of Asia.

It also coincided with the arrival of three Chinese navy vessels in waters northeast of Australia’s mainland.

Australia’s Defence Department officials said a Chinese frigate and a cruiser had been spotted near Australia’s “maritime approaches” with a supply tanker in tow.

Marles said it appeared to be unrelated to the aircraft incident but the Australian navy had sent its own frigate to shadow their voyage.

“Australia respects the rights of all states to exercise freedom of navigation and overflight in accordance with international law, just as we expect others to respect Australia’s right to do the same,” the Department of Defence said.