Did Israel violate the Gaza ceasefire? What to know about Hamas’s pause

Hamas says it will halt its captive releases until Israel complies with the terms of the ceasefire agreed between them.

Hamas says Israeli ceasefire violations reached the point that it would no longer hold up its end of the bargain – and will delay the release of an upcoming batch of Israeli captives indefinitely.

Abu Obeida, spokesman for Hamas’s armed wing the Qassam Brigades, said on Monday: “The resistance leadership monitored the enemy’s violations and their non-compliance with the terms of the agreement … Meanwhile, the resistance fulfilled all its obligations.”

Not responding to the accusations of violating the ceasefire, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said Hamas’s position was a “complete violation of the ceasefire agreement”.

What happened? Who violated the ceasefire? What next? Here’s what we know:

What does the ceasefire say?

According to details released about the pact, the ceasefire has been designed in three, six-week, phases characterised by a halt in military operations and moving towards total calm and reconstruction of Gaza.

We are currently halfway through the first phase and, in those three weeks, 21 captives taken from Israel have been released by Hamas, of a total of 33 to be released.

Advertisement

Each release has been matched by Israel releasing hundreds of Palestinians it rounded up into its jails, with more than 730 being released so far under the deal.

In this phase, Israeli soldiers are to withdraw from parts of Gaza that they have occupied and specific levels of aid should be allowed into Gaza to bring its population back from the starvation Israel imposed.

Did Israel violate the ceasefire?

Yes.

Israel is still killing people in Gaza, according to daily reports from the Ministry of Health in the enclave.

In terms of aid, Israel allowed only 8,500 trucks of food and basic aid items into Gaza so far, when according to the ceasefire terms, it should have been 12,000 trucks.

In terms of shelter, 200,000 tents are stipulated in the first phase, but only 10 percent have been allowed in so far – halfway through the first phase – and none of the promised 60,000 mobile homes.

On top of that, 50 desperately sick or injured people were supposed to be allowed out of Gaza daily with family members accompanying them – that should have been 1,000 people so far but the Health Ministry says only 120 patients have been allowed to leave.

Also at issue was Israel dragging its heels on allowing people to return to their homes in northern Gaza, a clear part of the agreement.

Did Hamas violate the ceasefire?

Hamas says it has met all obligations so far.

But on January 25, Israel said Hamas had not freed a female Israeli civilian captive as promised, and retaliated by delaying the return of Palestinians to their homes in northern Gaza.

Advertisement

The captive, Arbel Yehoud, was eventually released.

What’s Hamas’s position?

Abu Obeida said Hamas would pause implementing the agreement due to Israel’s violations but they are open to resuming if Israel agrees to comply.

Hamas said it has complied with the deal and accused Israel of delaying the return of displaced people to northern Gaza, killing Palestinians, and hindering the entry of necessities and equipment to remove debris and find bodies.

“Hamas intentionally made this announcement five full days before the scheduled release of the prisoners to give mediators enough time to pressure the occupation to fulfil its obligations and to keep the door open for the exchange to take place on time if the occupation adheres to its commitments,” the group said.

How has Israel reacted?

The news divided Israelis.

The pause in releasing the captives has dismayed their families and supporters, who have protested to demand that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fix the situation.

It has also increased rhetoric from far-right figures who had opposed the ceasefire anyway.

Despite resigning from his position over the ceasefire, former National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called for “a massive fire attack on Gaza, from the air and land”.

What did Trump say?

The United States president suggested that all Israeli captives in Gaza be returned in one batch by Saturday and if that doesn’t happen, Israel should cancel the ceasefire, allowing “all hell to break loose”.

Advertisement

Trump’s comments on the ceasefire – which he claims to have made possible – have been erratic and frequently at odds with the terms agreed to in Doha.

Under the agreement, the rebuilding and future governance of Gaza is to be determined in a vague third stage, to take place after all captives have been exchanged.

However, Trump has since suggested that all Gaza’s inhabitants be expelled, adding on Saturday that those ethnically cleansed from Gaza would not be allowed to return.

What is the situation in Gaza now?

Since the statement by Abu Obeida and Trump’s comments, people in Gaza have been living in fear, heightened by the sound of Israeli warplanes hovering overhead, Al Jazeera’s Maram Humaid reported from Gaza.

Prices of essential goods have started rising again, and everyone anxiously awaits developments until Saturday.

Since the ceasefire, people have been working to clear the rubble of destroyed homes with their bare hands or primitive tools, as heavy machinery has not been allowed in. The bodies of countless dead people remain under rubble that human hands cannot clear.

Hundreds of thousands of families remain without shelter as the entry of caravans and tents is blocked, leaving them exposed to harsh winter conditions as a severe shortage of drinking and other water forces people to use contaminated sources or travel long distances for clean water.