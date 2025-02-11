Bomb blast kills at least five in Afghanistan

Police say Taliban security personnel were among those killed in the as-yet unclaimed attack.

A bomb blast has killed at least five people and wounded seven in northeastern Afghanistan, local police report.

The blast took place at 8:35am (04:05 GMT) on Tuesday near a Kabul Bank branch in Kunduz province. No group has claimed responsibility for the blast yet.

The bank’s security guard and four others, including civilians and members of Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban group, were among those killed, police said.

“A suicide bomber, who had improvised explosive devices, detonated himself,” Jumadin Khaksar, spokesman for Kunduz province police, noted.

“The Kunduz province police command is working with relevant organisations to find the perpetrators of the incident and bring them to justice,” he added.

The number of bomb blasts and suicide attacks in Afghanistan has markedly declined since the United States withdrew its forces and the government it backed was ousted by the Taliban in August 2021.

However, many armed groups – including ISIL (ISIS) – remain a threat.

Dozens of people were killed in a suicide bombing at a Shia mosque in Kunduz in October 2021, with the ISIL affiliate in Khorasan Province (ISKP) claiming responsibility.

Advertisement

In March last year, a suicide bomber killed at least three people when he detonated a bomb outside a bank in the southern city of Kandahar, in an attack claimed by the regional chapter of the ISIL.

Despite the ongoing attacks, the Taliban authorities say they have mostly crushed the group.