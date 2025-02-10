Why have Baltic states unplugged from Russia’s electricity grid?

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have officially joined the EU grid in response to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The Baltic countries of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have officially severed the flow of electricity between themselves and Russia after officials switched off the Soviet-era grid’s transmission lines and joined the rest of Europe.

This came more than three decades after the collapse of the Soviet Union, ending the Baltics’ final energy ties to oil- and gas-rich Russia. For the three countries, as well as the rest of Europe, the move was steeped in geopolitical and symbolic significance.

Here’s what you need to know about the Baltic countries ending electricity ties with Russia:

What happened?

On Saturday, all remaining transmission lines between the Baltic countries and Russia, Belarus and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, wedged between EU members Poland and Lithuania and the Baltic Sea, were switched off one by one.

For 24 hours after detaching from the Soviet-era grid, the Baltic Power System operated independently before being merged with European energy networks on Sunday afternoon.

After disconnecting from the IPS/UPS network, the Baltic nations cut cross-border high-voltage transmission lines in eastern Latvia, some 100 metres from the Russian border, handing out pieces of chopped wire to enthusiastic bystanders as keepsakes.

Analysts say that maintaining a constant power supply requires a stable grid frequency, which can more easily be obtained over time in a large synchronised area such as Russia or continental Europe, compared with what the Baltics can do on their own.

Why were they getting their electricity from Russia, and why did they stop?

The Baltic states inherited their electricity infrastructure from the Soviet Union, established in the 1950s, and remained part of Russia’s BRELL network even after gaining independence in 1990.

Although they stopped buying Russian electricity after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, their power grids remained physically connected to Russia and Belarus.

This meant their electricity supply was still controlled from Moscow, leaving their factories and essential facilities dependent on Russia for stable power.

How much did Russia provide electricity to these states?

According to a report by Free Policy Briefs, a publication affiliated with the Forum for Research on Eastern Europe and Emerging Economies (FREE Network), the Baltic states imported approximately 10 percent of their electricity from Russia before 2022.

Where will the Baltic states now get their electricity from?

The power system has been merged with the European energy networks through several links with Finland, Sweden and Poland.

What does it mean for the Baltic states?

The severing of electricity was praised by the European Commission and the Baltic states.

“The Baltic energy system is finally in our hands, we are in full control,” Lithuania’s Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunass said.

The country’s president, Gitanas Nauseda, told The Associated Press news agency that it was a “historic moment, marking the end of a long journey for Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia”.

“From now on, we have achieved full energy independence. The period of political pressure and blackmail is finally over,” the president said.

The EU welcomed the Baltic states joining its electric grid.

“Russia can no longer use energy as a tool of blackmail,” said Kaja Kallas, EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy. Kallas was Estonia’s first female prime minister, from 2021 to 2024.

Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia will permanently disconnect from Russia’s power grid tomorrow. Russia can no longer use energy as a tool of blackmail. This is a victory for freedom and European unity. — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) February 7, 2025

What does it mean for Russia?

The decoupling means Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave, located between Lithuania, Poland and the Baltic Sea, is cut off from Russia’s main grid — it must now maintain its power system alone.

The Kremlin said it has taken all necessary measures to ensure uninterrupted, reliable operation of its electricity system, including the construction of several gas-fired power plants in Kaliningrad.

“Electricity lines with Russia and Belarus are being dismantled. These chains of power lines linking you to hostile neighbours will be a thing of the past,” said Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission president.

What are the concerns going forward?

Authorities have warned of potential risks, including sabotage, cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns.

“Various short-term risks are possible, such as kinetic operations against critical infrastructure, cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns,” Lithuania’s state security department told the AFP news agency.

The Baltic Sea region is on high alert following power cable, telecom and gas pipeline outages between the Baltics and Sweden or Finland. All were believed to have been caused by ships dragging anchors along the seabed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has denied any involvement.

“Recent incidents involving undersea infrastructure in the Baltic Sea provide a matter of great concern. And a call for resolute action,” said Lithuanian President Nausda.

Poland and the Baltics deployed navy assets, elite police units and helicopters to monitor the area after an undersea power link from Finland to Estonia was damaged in December, while Lithuania’s military began drills to protect the overland connection to Poland.

Analysts say any further damage to links could push power prices in the Baltics to levels not seen since the invasion of Ukraine, when energy prices soared.

Poland’s power grid operator PSE said it will use helicopters and drones to patrol the connection with Lithuania.