Sudan army-aligned foreign ministry sets path to elections amid civil war

Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has unveiled plans for a transitional government ahead of elections, seeking to end a two-year civil war that has displaced millions of people and killed tens of thousands.

In a Sunday post on X, the ministry, which is aligned to the army, set a path to elections amid civil war. It outlined its roadmap for peace, noting the Sudanese military’s progress in their fight against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The plan envisages forming a transitional government, appointing a civilian prime minister and initiating a national dialogue with political and civil society groups, the ministry said. The process should lead to free and fair elections, it added.

The Foreign Ministry called on RSF forces to lay down their arms if they wanted to participate in the political dialogue. This includes the withdrawal of the paramilitary from Khartoum, the state of West Kordofan and the western region of Darfur.

The Republic of Sudan

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Office of Spokesperson and Media Directorate Press Statement As the Sudanese Armed Forces, Joint Forces, and other supporting forces, backed by all segments of the Sudanese people, are steadily progressing on all fronts of the… pic.twitter.com/XUlTpud4Xq — وزارة خارجية جمهورية السودان 🇸🇩 (@MofaSudan) February 10, 2025

Advertisement

After months of setbacks, the Sudanese army recently reclaimed large swaths of territory from the RSF in the greater Khartoum area. The army said it has also been able to regain control in the states of Sennar, Gezira and the strategically important city of Umm Ruwaba in North Kordofan, thus securing important supply routes.

However, the RSF still retains the upper hand in the western regions of West Kordofan and famine-threatened Darfur, where the United Nations on Monday accused the RSF of blocking aid.

“The persistent restrictions and bureaucratic hurdles” imposed by the RSF’s humanitarian agency “are preventing life-saving assistance from reaching those in desperate need”, said Clementine Nkweta-Salami, the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Sudan.

The Foreign Ministry called on the international community – particularly the UN, African Union and Arab League – to support its strategic post-war plan because “it represents a national consensus for restoring peace and stability in the country and satisfying requirements of the democratic transition”.

The conflict in Sudan began in April 2023 and has involved bloody fighting between the army, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the RSF, led by his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The UN said more than 12 million people have been displaced or have fled to neighbouring countries to escape the fighting.