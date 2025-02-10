Russia poker-faced on dialogue with US over Ukraine war

Kremlin officials poker-faced on US suggestions of progress towards Trump’s goal of swiftly ending conflict.

The Kremlin has reacted ambiguously to suggestions from the United States that efforts to arrange negotiations over the war in Ukraine are making progress.

Following a claim over the weekend by US President Donald Trump that he had spoken with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, a Kremlin spokesman refused on Monday to confirm or deny that a phone call had taken place.

Trump has asserted that he can bring a swift end to the hostilities, which were initiated by Russia’s full-scale invasion of neighbouring Ukraine three years ago.

The US president’s envoy told media on Monday that he is putting together a peace plan. However, a senior Russian official said that while Moscow remains open for potential talks, a settlement would have to meet Putin’s demands.

‘I’ve had it’

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Trump indicated that he had been in touch with Putin directly.

Washington has not acknowledged any conversation between US and Russian presidents since the invasion of Ukraine.

However, when asked if he had had a conversation with Putin, Trump said: “I’ve had it. Let’s just say I’ve had it … And I expect to have many more conversations.”

Advertisement

Asked about the suggestion that a phone call had taken place, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “I can neither confirm nor deny it.”

Trump also said over the weekend that he believed the US was making progress in its bid to secure talks towards ending the war, but refused to provide details.

“If we are talking, I don’t want to tell you about the conversations,” Trump said. “I do believe we’re making progress. We want to stop the Ukraine-Russia war,” he said, adding that Washington is also in touch with Ukraine on the matter.

Since he began his presidential campaign, Trump has repeatedly claimed that he would bring a swift end to the war.

His special envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, told news platform Semafor on Monday that he and his team are coordinating with allies and NATO officials, preparing a peace plan to present to Trump.

Russia reiterates conditions

Amid Trump’s push to secure a swift resolution to the war, there is concern in Ukraine and Europe that he may seek to cut Kyiv and Brussels out of negotiations and try to force Ukraine to make concessions.

Russia, meanwhile, has continued to react by reiterating that it will not bend.

Moscow’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov signalled on Monday that while Russia remains open to dialogue, the Kremlin and Washington currently “do not have any agreements”, the Reuters news agency reported.

Advertisement

The official, who oversees relations with the US and arms control, said all of Putin’s conditions must be met before any settlement in Ukraine is possible.

Earlier this year, Putin said Ukraine must drop its NATO ambitions and withdraw its troops from the four eastern Ukrainian regions claimed and mostly controlled by Russia.

Ryabkov said the US and the West must understand that all of the Russian president’s conditions need to be met.