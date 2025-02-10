Petro prompts Colombian government chaos with demand for resignations

Petro had lambasted his cabinet on state TV last week and said the government was underperforming.

President Gustavo Petro has prompted government chaos as he demanded that the entire cabinet should resign.

The president called on Sunday for ministers and other senior officials to step down. The move came amid soaring tension after Petro lambasted his team on live television, while some members of the government have condemned recent appointments.

“There will be some changes in the cabinet to achieve greater compliance with the program ordered by the people,” Petro wrote on social media platform X.

Shortly afterwards, Labour Minister Gloria Ramirez announced her resignation on social media platform X.

“Politics must proceed without sectarianism and without ambiguities,” she said.

Building tension

Tension has been building within the government in the weeks since Petro appointed some new ministers.

Some in the cabinet have protested, expressing disapproval over the appointment of Laura Sarabia, Petro’s scandal-hit former chief of staff, as foreign minister.

The appointment last month came as Petro engaged US President Donald Trump in a standoff over migrant deportation flights.

Sarabia has been implicated in a corruption investigation and was also involved in a case of alleged illegal wiretapping.

The tension only grew when last week Petro subjected the cabinet to a five-hour public dressing-down live on state TV.

He accused several officials, including his trade, education and health ministers, of falling behind on the delivery of key projects.

‘False stories’

Just before the president’s call for the cabinet to quit, Susana Muhamad stepped down as environment minister, citing opposition to the appointment of Armando Benedetti to the cabinet.

Several other ministers have also complained about the appointment, with Benedetti facing allegations of violence against women and influence peddling.

A key aide to Petro, Benedetti has said false stories were being told about him.

Besides the labour and environment minister, Culture Minister Juan David Correa and Jorge Rojas, the head of the state agency DAPRE, which manages large amounts of state funds, have also resigned amid the ongoing crisis.