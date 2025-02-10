Iran’s Pezeshkian accuses US of fake diplomacy

Iran doesn’t seek war, but it will not bow to US efforts to tear its revolution down, says President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has accused the United States of making fake diplomatic overtures while trying to undermine his government.

Addressing a crowd in Tehran to mark the 46th anniversary of the Iranian revolution on Monday, Pezeshkian said US President Donald Trump was trying to bring the country “to its knees”.

Iran has grown increasingly frustrated at Trump for bringing back the “maximum pressure” campaign he started against the country during his first term. The move seeks to nullify Iran’s oil exports and its nuclear activities. Trump has also suggested he wants to reach a deal with Iran over its advancing nuclear programme.

“Trump says he wants to negotiate, yet at the same time, he signs off on every possible conspiracy to bring this revolution to its knees,” Pezeshkian said at the city’s Azadi Square, referring to the US president reimposing sanctions against Tehran earlier this month. “He claims to be open to dialogue, but while saying so, he accuses Iran of destabilising the region.”

Advertisement

“We are not looking for war,” said Pezeshkian, adding that Iran “will never bow to foreigners”.

Iran’s 10-day celebrations marking the ouster of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi start each year on January 31, the anniversary of the return of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini to Tehran from exile in 1979.

Iranian officials urged citizens to attend the festivities in large numbers this year after Trump’s sanctions announcement. On Monday, hundreds of thousands of people flooded streets across big cities – from Bandar Abbas in the south to Rasht in the north. Many chanted slogans against the US and Israel and carried portraits of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the Iranian flag, television broadcasts showed. American flags were also burned.

“If we join hands, we are capable of resolving all the country’s problems,” said Pezeshkian, blaming the US for trying to “divide” the country.

The Iranian president also singled out the US for backing Israel as it “bombs the innocent people of Gaza, Lebanon, Palestine, Syria, and anywhere it wants”.

“The US claims to be working for peace,” he said. “Who has truly disrupted peace in the region? Who is responsible for the killings, destruction, and unrest?”

On February 4, Trump said he was hopeful for “a deal” with Iran even as he unveiled new sanctions against the country.

Trump also warned on the same day that if Iran tried to assassinate him, the country would be “obliterated”. “I’ve left instructions — if they do it, they get obliterated. There won’t be anything left,” Trump said.

Advertisement

In November 2024, the US Justice Department said it thwarted an Iranian plot to kill Trump. Iranian officials, at the time, dismissed the allegation.