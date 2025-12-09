Lithuania declares state of emergency over smuggler balloons from Belarus

Move comes with concern rife that Minsk, alongside ally Russia, is engaged in hybrid warfare and testing NATO defences.

Lithuania has declared an “emergency situation” over an influx of meteorological balloons launched from neighbouring Belarus.

The declaration by Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene on Tuesday came amid growing tension between Lithuania and its neighbour over the balloons, which have previously been used to smuggle cigarettes but are now suspected to be operated by Belarusian security services.

Vilnius has accused Minsk, a close ally of Russia, of mounting a “hybrid attack”, with the flights into Lithuanian airspace leading to the repeated closure of the country’s airports in recent months.

“In combating the Belarusian hybrid attack, we must take the strictest measures and defend the areas most affected,” Ruginiene said.

“All institutions are joining forces to address the threat posed by smuggling balloons.”

The balloons are widely used by smugglers to illicitly transport cigarettes into Lithuania, but Interior Minister Vladislav Kondratovic said it is believed that Minsk is involved in orchestrating the flights.

The emergency declaration will allow the military to take part in border patrols alongside police and border guards.

Meanwhile, prosecutors have launched an investigation, and the secret services will provide information about the connection with the Belarusian state, the minister added.

Testing defences

The measure comes amid widespread concern in Europe that, as its war in Ukraine grinds on, Russia is increasingly using hybrid warfare, including sabotage and espionage, and testing of NATO defences.

Tension is particularly high in Europe’s eastern stretches that border Russia and Belarus.

Lithuania declared an emergency in 2021 due to an influx of migrants across its border with Belarus, which it also described as a hybrid attack.

Poland has been tussling with a similar situation in recent years.

In October, Lithuanian authorities temporarily closed two border crossings in response to the airspace violations by the balloons, measures that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko denounced as part of a “hybrid war” against his country.

According to the Lithuanian government, Vilnius international airport has been closed for more than 60 hours since October due to the threat posed to civil aviation by the balloons, affecting more than 350 flights and approximately 51,000 passengers.

The “emergency situation” is one step below a “state of emergency”, which can only be declared by the parliament when the country’s constitutional order is imperilled, the AFP news agency reported.

Lukashenko responded to the declaration, saying Lithuania was exaggerating the issue.

“Do they really want to fight? We don’t need war,” Lukashenko said, according to the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel.