DRC accuses Rwanda of peace deal violations as M23 advances in the east

The president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Felix Tshisekedi, has accused Rwanda of violating a newly signed US-brokered peace deal, as the Kigali-backed M23 armed group pressed ahead with a rapid advance on a town near the border with Burundi.

Tshisekedi told lawmakers on Monday that Rwandan forces had carried out attacks in several locations in South Kivu province in the days since he and his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, signed a peace accord in Washington, DC on December 4, aimed at ending years of conflict.

“Despite our good faith and the recently ratified agreement, it is clear that Rwanda is already violating its commitments,” Tshisekedi alleged, claiming that the Rwandan army had carried out and supported attacks with heavy weaponry “on the very day after the signing”.

There was no immediate comment by Rwanda. The Anadolu news agency cited Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe as calling similar accusations against the Rwandan army “ridiculous” and an attempt to shift blame.

Rwanda denies backing M23, but says it faces a threat from armed groups with links to the 1994 Rwandan genocide present in eastern DRC.

Thursday’s signing of the accord, which saw both sides reaffirm their commitment to a United States- and Qatar-brokered agreement reached in June, was hailed by US President Donald Trump as a new chapter for the region, even as fighting continued.

“It is an amazing day: Great day for Africa, great day for the world and for these two countries,” Trump said at the time.

Clashes near Burundi border

In eastern DRC, the M23 armed group has been advancing on the town of Uvira near the border with Burundi, the last major urban centre in South Kivu province yet to fall to the group, the AFP news agency reported.

Quoting local and military sources, the agency reported that hundreds of Congolese and allied Burundian troops had sought refuge inside Burundi amid the group’s advance.

Recent clashes were also reported near Luvungi, a settlement about 60km (40 miles) north of Uvira. Quoting residents, the Reuters news agency reported that M23 fighters had seized the village.

Fighting was also reported in the nearby town of Sange, situated between Uvira and Luvungi, with Reuters reporting that as many as 36 people were killed in apparent bomb or grenade attacks.

On Monday, Burundi’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned what it said was an attack by Rwanda on its soil near Cibitoke, a town bordering Rwanda and the DRC, which had wounded two people, including a 12-year-old child.

Reporting from Goma, the biggest city in eastern DRC, Al Jazeera’s Alain Uaykani said tensions were high as M23 advanced on Uvira.

He said the DRC had been concentrating military resources in the area preceding months to try to ward off any advance.

“But this could not stop the advance of M23,” he said, adding that “disorganisation” between the DRC’s military and its allies was adding to the challenges of defending against the group.

Washington ‘deeply concerned’

The US State Department said it was “deeply concerned by the ongoing violence in eastern DRC”.

“Rwanda, which continues to provide support to M23, must prevent further escalation,” a spokesperson said.

A senior Trump administration official told Reuters that the US was monitoring the situation “including areas where actions on the ground do not yet align with the commitments made”. The official said the administration was working with both sides, and that Trump had made clear he was “expecting immediate results”.

While Trump hailed the “miracle” agreement signed on Thursday, which includes an economic component intended to secure US supplies of critical minerals, observers were sceptical that it would bring peace.

A series of ceasefire agreements have failed to put an end to fighting in the country’s restive east over the years.